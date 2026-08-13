Justin Fields Opens Up About ‘Emulating’ Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs-Rams Start

Justin Fields will get his first opportunity to start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, and he is taking lessons from Patrick Mahomes with him.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Thursday that Mahomes will not play in Kansas City’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 15. Reid instead named Fields the starter, giving the veteran his first game action since joining the Chiefs this offseason.

Fields has spent most of his NFL career as a starter, but he arrived in Kansas City knowing Mahomes would remain atop the depth chart. The new role has given Fields an opportunity to learn the Chiefs’ offense from a quarterback who has spent his entire NFL career in Reid’s system.

Fields said Mahomes has been willing to answer questions and help him understand the details of the offense throughout training camp.

“Any question that I have, he’s been in this offense for 10 years now so he knows every little detail,” Fields said of Mahomes. “Any questions that have popped up, he’s explaining to me perfectly. It’s great learning from him, him showing me the ropes.”

Justin Fields Says He Is Trying to ‘Emulate’ Patrick Mahomes

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Fields has started 55 games during his NFL career, but Kansas City’s offense has presented him with new concepts to learn.

Rather than approaching his backup role as a step backward, Fields said he has focused on expanding his knowledge while studying Mahomes.

“I’m just trying to expand my horizon, do things I’ve never done before, the amount of concepts, the amount of actions, the amount of stuff we have in the offense,” Fields said. “I’m just trying to practice on that, and really emulate Pat.”

Reid made it clear after the Chiefs acquired Fields that Kansas City viewed him as more than an occasional option for specialty packages.

“But he’s more than a gadget guy,” Reid said, according to Jesse Newell of The Athletic. “That’s not how I’m looking at him. That’s not why we brought him in. We brought him in to play quarterback if he’s needed to play quarterback. And then whatever goes from there.”

Kansas City acquired Fields from the New York Jets in March in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

The Jets agreed to pay Fields an $8 million signing bonus, while the Chiefs will pay him another $3 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Saturday will give Fields his first opportunity to run the Chiefs’ offense in a game setting.

Patrick Mahomes Will Sit as Chiefs Take Cautious Preseason Approach

Mahomes’ absence from the preseason opener was expected.

Reid indicated earlier in training camp that he was leaning toward keeping Mahomes out against Los Angeles. The Chiefs quarterback has participated throughout camp as he continues his recovery from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered in his left knee late last season.

Mahomes has repeatedly said his primary goal is to be ready for Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

The quarterback has also said his knee is feeling good during camp, but the Chiefs have no need to rush his return for an exhibition game.

With Mahomes sitting, Reid will get an extended look at the rest of his quarterback room.

Fields will start against the Rams, while rookie Garrett Nussmeier is also expected to receive snaps. Kansas City selected the former LSU quarterback in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chris Oladokun is also expected to play after spending time in the Chiefs’ quarterback room last season.

“It should be a good test for our young guys to have an opportunity to get out there and play,” Reid told reporters Thursday.