Ex-Chiefs Starter Bids Farewell to KC in Viral Post After Joining Saints

Former Kansas City Chiefs starting safety Justin Reid took to X, formerly Twitter, to bid farewell to Kansas City after three seasons with the Chiefs.

“Will always love you Kansas City!” Reid wrote in a post along with two ring emojis in response to a thank you post from the Chiefs’ official X account. Reid’s post received over 12,000 likes and 400 replies.

“We will miss you! You have always been a great part of the locker room and the culture in general. I wish you the very best in all you do for the rest of your career. Won’t be the same without you here,” one person wrote in response to Reid’s post.

Another person added, “You’ll be part of the Chiefs history for all time. Everyone will always remember the men that brought home back-to-back SBs here and the first to ever go to three in a row!! You’ll always be welcome back here!”

“Dude, when you’re done playing awesome safety, I hope you come back as our kicker (and then a coach!),” another person wrote. “Thanks for all the awesome football, but more for being such a standup guy representing our city! Good luck in every future game not against the Chiefs!”

“Thanks for EVERYTHING you brought to the Chiefs,” another person wrote. “You were a cornerstone on a Super Bowl dynasty defense. best of luck to you in New Orleans and know that you ALWAYS have a home with Chiefs Kingdom!”

Another person wrote, “This one hurts….As a fan , all we can do is say Thank You!! Wish you and your family the best!! We all saw how you played and how you elevated the defense!! #20 was a damn rock star!! We will miss you. You will always be a Chief!! No doubt a crucial part of the CHIEFS success!”

Justin Reid Leaves Chiefs as Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

Reid, 28, signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Chiefs in 2022. His three years in Kansas City can be considered a resounding success.

Along with becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion during his time with the Chiefs, Reid had plenty of individual accomplishments that were worth raising a glass to as well. Those include but are not limited to only missing two games over the last three seasons and being the team’s emergency kicker on game day during the last two seasons.

Reid was Pro Football Focus’s 11th-highest rated safety in 2024 and had a career year across the board based on PFF grades (78.2 defense grade, 83.5 run defense grade, 80.8 tackling grade, and 76.5 coverage grade).

Who Will Replace Justin Reid in Chiefs’ Lineup?

Reid helped cement the backend of a Kansas City defense that was one of the best units in the NFL during the 2024 season. Due to his success with the Chiefs, Reid nabbed another three-year, $31.5 million contract from the New Orleans Saints during the first week of free agency. Reid will now potentially play out the remainder of his NFL career in Louisiana, where he was born and raised.

As a player who is capable of playing multiple roles exceptionally, Reid’s departure will leave a sizable hole on the Chiefs roster.

Second-year safety Jaden Hicks is expected to be Reid’s replacement in 2025 based on the fact that Kansas City didn’t make any additions to the position during the first wave of free agency. There’s still a chance the team could add a safety via the draft, though.