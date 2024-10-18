Chiefs S Justin Reid Issues Warning Ahead of Week 7 49ers Matchup

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid posted a warning on social media on Thursday, October 17, which was just three days before the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in a much-anticipated Week 7 matchup.

“I just want every opponent I play to turn on the tape & know that I will lay the hammer down on you every chance I get,” Reid wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There’s no telling what motivated Reid to post that message. But the veteran defender is no doubt fired up ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the 49ers, who Kansas City defeated in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Steve Spagnuolo Talks 49ers Offense

in Week 7, Kansas City’s defense will be facing a San Francisco offense that ranks seventh in the NFL in offensive DVOA this season (15.6%), per FTN.

Speaking to the media on October 17, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discussed his evaluation of the 49ers offense.

“We’ve talked a lot about the whole eye candy. There’s a lot of movement up there for a reason, they get your eyes all over the place, they can disrupt support in run systems and that’s why they do it, they try to soften you up a little bit,” Spags explained during his Thursday press conference. “We have a good group of guys that have worked well together. We need to do that all day long out there in San Francisco because all it does is take one missed fit and just any running back they put back there, but especially the number 24 (49ers RB Jordan Mason) has been doing a really good job of it. That’s what the system is built for, and we have to negate that by kind of being on point. I think our eyes are probably the biggest thing.” Spags Credits Players for 2024 Super Bowl Defensive Success Spagnuolo was also asked why he felt the defensive game plan was so effective against San Francisco in the 2024 Super Bowl. “I don’t know. I think back and I always think we could’ve done a little bit better, Adam [Teicher],” Spags said. We did some good things, but I thought they – I mean, they kind of moved the ball. We played decent in the red zone. I’m trying to go back now. It was the trick play they got the score on, right? We were aided by the – early on they were moving the ball. It was really good to get that turnover in the first drive, that kind of helped us. I thought the guys played really hard. They were on point. We had two weeks to prepare. “I really kind of just put it back on the players. They were just that hungry. Listen, this offense is still a headache to defend. I know they’re minus the running back (49ers RB Christian McCaffrey), but I think the guys that are plugged in there for him still make that whole system effective, so we’re going to have a pretty good challenge on this one too.”

The Chiefs-49ers Week 7 game will take place on Sunday, October 20 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time. The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will be available to watch on FOX.