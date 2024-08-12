Insider Predicts 2 Chiefs Camp Standouts Will Push Big Name WRs Off of Roster

After a strong training camp and some flashes during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener, receivers Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio are trending toward making the Chiefs’ regular-season roster. That’s why The Athletic’s Nate Taylor has both of them making the 53-player roster over receivers Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in his latest roster projection.

Taylor has seven receivers making Kansas City’s regular-season roster: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Ross, and Remigio.

“The last two spots go to Ross and Remigio because they played against the Jaguars and showed they can succeed in their roles,” Taylor wrote on August 12. “Ross had the best reception of the game for the Chiefs and Remigio is likely the team’s top kickoff returner. Toney and Skyy Moore, the 2022 second-round pick, will have to excel in the final two preseason games to help their chances of making the initial roster.”

Justyn Ross Has Catch of Preseason Thus Far

During Kansas City’s 26-13 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1 of the preseason, Ross, who is entering his third season in the NFL, only had one target, which came from Chiefs backup quarterback Chris Oladokum in the third quarter. But Ross took advantage of the lone opportunity by making a highlight-reel grab near the sideline and over a Jaguars defender for a 23-yard gain.

That is what we’ve come to expect from Ross. He will struggle to get open due to a lack of speed and exceptional route-running, but he can win consistently in contested catch situations. His size and skill set are a combination that no other receiver on the roster has, which is why he has a chance to make the Chiefs’ regular-season roster.

Remigio, who came close to making the 53-player roster as an undrafted rookie in 2023, was Kansas City’s leading receiver Saturday night with 3 receptions on 5 targets for 35 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 31 yards.

As a player who has improved as a receiver and might be the Chiefs’ best kick returner, Remigio is very much in play to stick with Kansas City come September, which is evident in Taylor’s roster projection.

There are still two preseason games remaining, which means there is plenty of time left for things to change. But at the moment, Ross and Remigio deserve to be on the Chiefs’ 53-player roster, especially if Brown is set to miss time during the regular season.

X Users Chatted About Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio

Users on X — formerly Twitter — chatted about Ross and Remigio after their performances in Week 1 of the preseason.

“Nikko Remigio needs more reps with 1st and 2nd team,” one person wrote. “Looks like he has really high potential as a Wide Receiver. Want to see more of him. Cut Skyy Moore and keep Remigio.”

“So Carson Steele, Jaden Hicks, Nikko Remigio and of course, Justyn Ross. Need some work but I think they make the team,” another person wrote.

Kansas City’s next preseason game with be against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 17 at 3 p.m. Central Time.