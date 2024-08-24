Insider: Chiefs Will Part Ways With Fan-Favorite WR in Favor of Kadarius Toney

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney doesn’t think Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross did enough this summer to beat out Kadarius Toney for a spot on the 53-player roster.

In Sweeney’s final roster projection for the 2024 preseason, he has seven receivers making the regular-season roster: Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, and Toney.

Sweeney explained why he believes the Chiefs will choose Toney over Ross and why Ross is a potential practice squad candidate.

“It still sounds like something that could go either way, but Toney’s health seems to be there (at least right now) — and [Andy] Reid values his upside,” Sweeney wrote on August 23. “I also think tight end Jared Wiley’s presence on the roster may hurt a would-be role for Ross, who I imagine the Chiefs would try to get back on the practice squad with [Nikko] Remigio.”

Snap Counts Revealed Justyn Ross’s Destiny in Preseason Finale

Though the Chiefs’ coaching staff has not revealed who they will keep and cut from the receiver room, the snap counts for the preseason finale were very telling.

Five receivers did not play in Kansas City’s preseason finale, which seemingly means they are a lock to make the 53-player roster: Rice, Worthy, Brown, Watson, and Moore. Brown didn’t play because he is still sidelined due to injury, but his talent makes him a clear lock for the roster.

Among the receivers that did play against the Bears, Ross played the most snaps on offense (27). He played three more snaps than Hardman (24), who is projected to make the team due to his familiarity with the system.

One can assume that the coaching staff had Ross play the most snaps because they wanted to give him as many opportunities as possible to prove himself in the team’s final preseason outing. Unfortunately, Ross didn’t capitalize on the opportunities. He finished the game with 6 targets, 2 receptions, and 12 yards.

Ross finished the preseason with 15 targets, 6 receptions, and 59 yards.

After rehabbing from injury during his rookie season and then carving out a small offensive role in 2023, Ross did not make the year three jump some were hoping for.

X Users Wrote About Justyn Ross

Users on X — formerly Twitter — wrote about Ross after Kansas City’s 34-21 loss to Chicago Thursday night.

“I don’t see how Justyn Ross makes the roster over Mecole Hardman if the Chiefs roll with 6 WR’s,” one person wrote. “My reasoning behind that is – who is going to return punts for the team, especially if Kadarius Toney also doesn’t make the roster?”

“I don’t think there has ever been a player in sports history that I was more confident would be a hall of famer in than Justyn Ross in 2018. Here he is playing with the 2nd team in preseason,” another person wrote.

“I think Curtis Jacobs over Jack Cochrane, Nikko Remigio over Justyn Ross, Clyde Edwards Helaire will be cut and Louis Rees-Zammit will make it to the practice squad. Putting the roster at 52 because they always pick someone up in Free agency,” another person wrote.

“Chiefs are gonna cut Justyn Ross because he can’t lineup properly and he’s gonna be a star on some other team. Very unfortunate,” another person wrote.