Chiefs Take Subtle Shot at Oft-Injured WR Days Before Preseason Opener

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has already suffered two injuries during training camp, with the latest being back tightness that kept him out of practice on Wednesday, August 7.

During the evening on Tuesday, August 6, the Chiefs released their first unofficial depth chart and had eight receivers listed in front of Toney: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Mecole Hardman, and Nikko Remigio.

Yes, this is an unofficial depth chart. But it’s worth noting that the pecking order in front of Toney appears to be very accurate based on what reporters on-scene for Chiefs training camp practices have shared. So, it may or may not be a message sent from the organization to Toney.

Chiefs Need to See Consistency From Kadarius Toney This Summer

After two years with the Chiefs and not a lot to show for it outside of the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, Toney needs to get back onto the practice field and show some consistency if he wants to remain in Kansas City come September.

Toney, 25, missed most of 2023 training camp and all of the 2023 preseason due to a knee injury that required surgery. Bundled with the fact that 1) he has battled with many injuries throughout his NFL career which have caused him to miss 11 regular season games and Kansas City’s entire postseason run earlier this year, 2) he has been inconsistent on the field, and 3) he has been a distraction off the field at times means that Toney is on thin ice in terms of his standing with the Chiefs.

“You want to be there every day, so any time you miss, especially during install days, you’re missing a load there,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Toney suffered an ankle injury earlier in camp. “He’s gotta take care of what he’s got and get himself back out there when he can.”

Though the Chiefs’ coaching staff has entertained new ways to deploy Toney on offense this summer, it’s ultimately up to Toney to get himself healthy and ready to compete for a third-straight championship, otherwise, he will be out the door before Week 1.

Kansas City’s first preseason game is on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Central Time.

X Users Reacted to Kadarius Toney Getting Re-Injured on Tuesday

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Toney missing practice on Wednesday, August 7 due to back tightness.

“All these injury scares in preseason w/ KT just screams red flag, if the chiefs still put him on the 53 and he gets hurt again don’t be surprised,” one person wrote.

“I maintained some hope it might click until this off season. When he passed on an opportunity during OTA’s to be working with 15 (Patrick Mahomes) while guys that were written on the roster in ink were busting [expletive], I had to fully accept the fact he’s not serious,” another person wrote.

“He should at the very least be a return man. Would be a waste to cut that kind of talent on that end,” another person wrote.