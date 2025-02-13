Hi, Subscriber

Kadarius Toney Breaks Silence On Gruesome Allegations After Arrest

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney was part of one of the most shocking sports stories of the year so far when news broke on Wednesday that he had had a warrant out for his arrest since mid-January, with the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver finally being jailed on February 6 at a $50,000 total bail.

On January 14, Toney was accused of strangling a woman to the point that she was not able to breathe, and subsequently was said to have prevented said woman from calling the police – taking her phone with him.

TMZ now reports that on Thurday – a day after the news broke of the incident, Toney has finally broken his silence.

In a now deleted Instagram story, Toney issued a statement of sorts about his arrest.

Kadarius Toney

TMZKadarius Toney’s Instagram story on Thursday

In the story, Toney notes that people will “say anything when they think they right” and that “they believe anything…Long as it’s bad”.

More to follow….

 

