Polarizing Ex-Chiefs WR Sends Strong Message on Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs tried hard to make things work with wide receiver Kadarius Toney before finally cutting him in late August 2024.

With so many drops and penalties during the 2023 NFL season, he was more of a liability for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In 13 games, Toney recorded just 27 catches for 169 yards and one score.

Between injuries and off-the-field drama, Tony remained inactive during Kansas City’s playoff run to winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Chiefs declined Toney’s fifth-year option, they refused to give up on the 2021 first-rounder, who played a key role in their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid even contemplated switching him from wide receiver to running back ahead of the 2024 NFL season. However, Kansas City released Toney after he failed to show up physically ready for training camp.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at the time, “Sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason, take care of your body. And I think that’s a process he’s working through.

“And again, it’s certainly not for a lack of talent. That’s a situation where I think, when you move on from players like that, I think everyone feels disappointed.”

Kadarius Toney Shared a Rare Comment on Working With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Nearly a year after his release, Toney shared a rare comment on his tenure with Mahomes and the Chiefs. During an appearance on the “New Rory & Mal” podcast earlier this month, the 26-year-old made it clear he has nothing but love and respect for the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

After his trade to Kansas City from the New York Giants, Toney immediately knew Mahomes was special. “The moment I realized that, like one practice, the man threw some like a jump (pass). It was a crazy pass, I don’t know what kind of pass he threw. Man, I wish I had recorded it on film. The man threw a crazy pass. I’m like, yeah, he’s different,” Toney said.

“I ain’t never seen nobody doing like, they’re not even playing an overall video, and it was on the money. But our chemistry started when I first got there, because when I first got there, we’re talking a lot of just spending more time, like, we just run around, let’s do this, or whatever, it was kind of easy for me to catch on, to get involved early, the coaches kind of made it an emphasis, like, oh yeah, we got to make sure y’all put y’all time to make sure everything kind of on point, because we need you right now.”

Kadarius Toney Arrested Following a Stint With the Cleveland Browns

Toney went on to sign with the Cleveland Browns following his release, however, things didn’t work out there, either. After spending most of the season on the practice squad, the University of Florida alum appeared in just three games. The Browns cut him after he muffed a punt and picked up a taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Toney’s off-the-field issues continued after he was charged with assaulting a woman in Georgia and preventing her from calling for help on February 6, the AP reported.