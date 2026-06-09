Chiefs Have Dark Horse Emerging for Potential Starting Role

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Day 1 of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

All players under contract are required to attend unless excused by the team. They are subject to getting fined if they are unexcused. The camp runs through Thursday, then the Chiefs will take an over one month-long break until they gather in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp in late July.

UDFA Kahlil Benson Making Big Impression at Right Tackle During Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp

One of the big opportunities players get during mandatory minicamp is being able to make a good impression on the coaching staff before things turn up a notch at training camp. That’s what is happening with undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jesse Newell.

The Chiefs signed Benson after a successful tryout during rookie minicamp in early May. Benson took a redshirt in his freshman year at Indiana after tearing his ACL. After not making it onto the field in 2021, he finally got some playing time in 2022 — starting five games at right guard and getting some action on special teams.

Benson had a breakout year in 2023 after switching to right tackle, starting every game that season. He allowed just one sack on 424 passing attempts. Benson then transferred to Colorado in 2024, but it was an injury-riddled campaign. He transferred back to Indiana in 2025, and started every game at right tackle en route to a National Championship win.

Despite much speculation they would, the Chiefs did not select an offensive tackle during the 2026 NFL Draft. They released veteran Jawaan Taylor earlier in the offseason and need a new starter to replace him at right tackle. It appears that Benson is the mix to earn that role, but will need to be undeniably impressive to get it as a UDFA rookie.

Examining the Chiefs’ Offensive Tackles

Second-year man Josh Simmons has the starting left tackle job locked down for the foreseeable future. Unlike last year, he is completely healthy for offseason activities. After getting his feet wet with eight starts as a rookie and entering his second year in the system, Simmons could be primed to establish himself among the best in the NFL.

It seems to be an open competition between Benson, Jaylon Moore, and Esa Pole at right tackle. Moore has primarily played at left tackle during his five-year NFL career. He did an admirable job in six starts last season in place of Simmons, and also got in the mix a bit at right tackle. Entering the final year of his contract, this could be Moore’s last chance for a starting role.

Pole is entering his second season after joining the Chiefs as UDFA last year. He was impressive during training camp and preseason, but was initially cut from the team. Pole returned after getting cut by the Chicago Bears, and ended up starting four games at left tackle late in the season in place of the injured Simmons.

Pole is a physical force at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, which was put on display at times last season. Some guys who will be competing for swing tackle duties include Wanya Morris, Ethan Driskell, Chukwuebuka Godrick, and Matt Waletzko.