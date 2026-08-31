Chiefs’ Failed Offseason Signing Lands With Division Rival Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs assembled their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season on Sunday.

During the offseason, revamping the cornerback position was a huge focus for general manager Brett Veach. He spent the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Mansoor Delane, and selected Jadon Canady in the fourth round. L’Jarius Sneed, who played in Kansas City from 2020-2023, was also brought back after a two-year hiatus.

CB Kaiir Elam Signs With Los Angeles Chargers After Brief Stint With Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs acquired Elam this past spring. It was a typical signing for Veach, who loves to take flyers on former high draft picks who haven’t panned out for other teams. Elam was selected No. 23 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ironically, the Bills only took Elam because the Chiefs traded up over them to select Trent McDuffie, who Buffalo was hoping to land.

Kansas City was hoping to unlock the talent that made Elam a high draft pick, but it didn’t work out. The cornerback room quickly became crowded with young talent, and Elam wasn’t able to separate himself from the pack. The Chargers will be Elam’s fourth team in three years after spending time with the Chiefs, Bills, and Dallas Cowboys.

CB Could Be Strength for Chiefs for Years to Come

Kansas City has a strong track record of developing young cornerbacks quickly. McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, each drafted by the Chiefs in 2022, played at a high level for the defense right off the bat. Nohl Williams, a third-round selection in 2025, flashed as a rookie last season and is set to take on a starting role in 2026.

If Williams can pick up where he left off, and Delane is the star that they believe he will be, the two could become one of the best CB tandems in the NFL. Behind them are a pair of veterans in Sneed and Kristian Fulton, each who has proven success in the league. Canady and second-year defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace appear poised to split time at nickel.