KC Mayor Announces Future Plans for Arrowhead Ahead of Chiefs vs. Rams

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is already looking ahead to what’s next for Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to open their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Kansas City’s run as a FIFA World Cup host winding down, Lucas said city leaders are interested in bringing the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup to the area. Despite the Chiefs’ plans to eventually leave their longtime Missouri home for a new stadium in Kansas, Lucas expects Arrowhead to remain part of the city’s future plans.

“There may be change at the complex, but I know good and well that Arrowhead Stadium will continue to be there,” Lucas said. “And I think that’s why we will certainly look to make that central to the bid.”

KC Mayor Says Arrowhead Stadium Could Have a Major Role After Chiefs Leave

The Chiefs plan to move into a new domed stadium in Kansas before the 2031 NFL season, raising questions about what will happen to Arrowhead after the franchise relocates.

Lucas indicated he believes the stadium will remain standing and could become an important part of Kansas City’s effort to secure another World Cup.

“2031, first for our commitments from local government, the states of Missouri and Kansas, are no-brainers,” Lucas said, via KCTV5. “I think the other part, though, is FIFA got to see it. And I sat next to FIFA people for a lot of those matches and I talked to them and they said, ‘This stadium is amazing.'”

Dani Welniak of the Kansas City Current also believes the city has strengthened its position as a destination for major soccer events.

“Kansas City has proven that it is not just the soccer capital of America, it’s proven that it’s the soccer capital of the world,” Welniak said.

She added, “The legacy that the Current is creating because of the momentum of the World Cup is incredibly powerful.”

Lucas is thinking beyond the 2031 Women’s World Cup. He mentioned the Rugby World Cup as another event Kansas City could pursue and said he would push to bring the men’s FIFA World Cup back to the area as far out as 2038.

“I respect other American cities. But I’ll tell you, just sitting here right now, I think we’re more exciting than Indianapolis, more exciting than Denver,” Lucas said. “I think every big thing should be here.”

Chiefs Recently Made a Major Change to the Arrowhead Stadium Name

Lucas’ comments follow another notable development involving the Chiefs’ current home.

Earlier in August, the Chiefs and G.E.H.A. announced that the stadium would return to its iconic “Arrowhead Stadium” name beginning with the 2026 NFL season. The venue had previously been officially known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The organizations will maintain their partnership despite the naming change.

“Together with the Chiefs, we made the decision to return the stadium to its iconic Arrowhead identity, honoring the legacy, tradition, and community pride it represents,” G.E.H.A. Executive Vice President of Growth and Strategy Raj Vavilala said in a statement released through the Chiefs’ official website.

The change comes as Kansas City prepares for a major transition in the coming years.

Andy Reid Addressed Chiefs’ Decision to Move From Arrowhead

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Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the franchise’s plans for a new Kansas stadium during training camp, acknowledging fans’ attachment to Arrowhead while supporting the organization’s decision.

“From the coach’s standpoint, I think that’s a beautiful thing. Getting a new stadium, I think it’s great for both Kansas and Missouri,” Reid told reporters.

“Opportunity to have a first-class stadium here, and with all the modern innovations that have come out in stadium building, it will be there. And so I think that’s a beautiful thing when it’s all said and done.”

Reid also addressed the longstanding rivalry between the two states.

“And I know how competitive, I mean, I coached at the University of Missouri, man, I know how competitive Missouri and Kansas are,” Reid said.

“But we’re just 20 minutes away, right? It’s just 20 minutes away, and keep coming, right? You keep coming when we get to that point.”

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Rams Preseason Opener

The Chiefs will open the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 15, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, or 3 p.m. CT in Kansas City.

Fans in the Kansas City market can watch the game locally on KSHB 41.

The matchup will also air nationally on NFL Network, giving fans outside the local broadcast area another way to watch.