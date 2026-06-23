Chiefs Trade Pitch Secures Patrick Mahomes Elite Deep Threat WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have a shortage of pass-catchers and if the team wants to avoid a batch of free agent candidates who are either aged, have recently dealt with off-field issues or both, a few good options potentially exist on the trade market.

One such player is wide receiver Kayshon Boutte of the New England Patriots, who that franchise has bumped down the roster after executing a blockbuster trade of its own with the Philadelphia Eagles for superstar AJ Brown and signing a formidable No. 2 option in Romeo Doubs away from the Green Bay Packers for $68 million.

New England’s moves have piqued interest in Boutte from around the NFL, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this spring that the team is hunting a third-round draft asset.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, June 22 floated a trade pitch in which the Patriots flip Boutte to the Chiefs for a fifth-rounder.