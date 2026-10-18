Struggling Chiefs Star Caught in ‘Screaming Match’ With Coach vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs notched another win, but it was not without controversy. Heading into the Los Angeles Chargers game, one Chiefs star was struggling for his production to show up on the stat sheet.

Chris Jones finally notched a half sack at least, but the star was caught getting into a “screaming match” with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen. CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins revealed details of the verbal altercation.

“Chris Jones and Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen have been in a screaming match down here on the sideline on the Chiefs bench,” Collins detailed during the second quarter of the Chargers-Chiefs game.

“Hard to tell what exactly is going on. I’ll give you an update as I hear more, but frustrations boiling over down here with the Chiefs defense.”

Chiefs Pass Rusher Chris Jones Got Into ‘Screaming Match’ With Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen During Chargers Game

The video showed Cullen placing his hand on Jones’ shoulder, which the star pass rusher did not take kindly to during the game. CBS analyst Trent Green attempted to provide context noting that Cullen and Jones have a “good relationship.”

“Joe Cullen’s been the defensive line coach here for a long time and he and Chris have a good relationship,” Green said during the CBS broadcast regarding the heated exchange.

“I just don’t think Chris liked the fact that he put his hand on his shoulder and just asked him politely to (take it off).”

Heading into the Chargers game, Jones earned a 68.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play this season. Not exactly the kind of production Chiefs fans have grown accustomed to from Jones.

Chris Jones Was Without a Sack Ahead of Chargers-Chiefs Game

Earlier this season, Jones took a playful jab at those who criticized the Chiefs defense. Jones is not concerned about the unit despite his lack of statistical production.

“It just gives y’all another week to write about the Chiefs’ defensive line that sucks and why y’all pay me and George [Karlaftis],” Jones noted on October 1, per Sports Illustrated.

“It’s okay, we’re giving up 10 points a game, we’re 3-0. I think a win is more important than a sack, and I think sacks will come as we continue to do what we do.”

Chiefs Star Chris Jones Is On a 5-Year, $158 Million Contract

For context, Jones posted seven sacks for the Chiefs in 2025. Jones is on a five-year, $158 million contract with Kansas City slated to go through the 2028 season.

The star has earned more than $189 million over his NFL career.

“We’re close statistically. You look at the numbers, the quarterback’s been getting rid of the ball in 2.3 seconds,” Jones added. “So, I don’t care how good of a pass-rusher you are. When they’re throwing the ball that quick, it’s tough for anyone.”