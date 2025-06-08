Recent Chiefs Cast-off Arrested, Facing ‘Second-Degree Felony’ Charge: Report

Former NFL and current UFL cornerback Kelvin Joseph Jr. — who was with the Kansas City Chiefs last spring and summer during OTAs and training camp — was arrested in Texas after calling the Plano police department to tell them that he was involved in a fatal crash, per The Dallas Morning News.

“A former Dallas Cowboys player is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 75,” The Dallas Morning News’ Matt Kyle and Chris Amaya reported on June 7.

Informing that “Richardson police said a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano, was killed in the accident just before 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of U.S. 75.”

AP News later confirmed that “the 25-year-old Joseph, who was driving a BMW, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and collision involving personal injury or death, a second-degree felony.”

NFL insider Josina Anderson initially reported that Joseph would not “face a judge until Sunday, [June 8].”

Kelvin Joseph Nearly Made Chiefs Roster in 2024

Joseph profiled as a veteran comeback story with the Chiefs last summer, and he nearly made the 53-man roster.

Heading into Kansas City’s final preseason game of last August, Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney even noted that Joseph was “trending” toward securing the final roster spot at cornerback.

In the end, the Chiefs went with homegrown players like Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson instead, cutting Joseph in a surprising fashion.

From there, the former second-round talent bounced around a couple of NFL teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, before landing with the UFL DC Defenders in February of 2025.

Joseph appeared in 26 games with the Cowboys from 2021 through 2022, following the 2021 NFL Draft. He suited up for the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 before joining the Chiefs organization.

Details of Kelvin Joseph’s 2025 Arrest & Previous Legal Situation in 2022

Below are the reported details of Joseph’s arrest as of June 8.

“In the statement, police said officers observed ‘signs of intoxication’ while speaking with Joseph,” The Dallas Morning News reported. “He was booked into the Richardson city jail at about 7:45 a.m., and he faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a felony charge of collision involving death.”

“It was not clear if [Joseph] has retained an attorney,” per The Dallas Morning News. “An attorney who previously represented Joseph did not answer the phone when called by The Dallas Morning News Saturday afternoon.”

The Dallas Morning News also noted that “police said no other vehicles were found at the scene.”

On June 8, veteran insider Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country and Athlon Sports reported that “CowboysCountry.com is told on Sunday morning that Joseph’s bond has been set at $1,000 for the DWI charge and $25,000 for the ‘accident involving death’ charge.”

In a separate incident, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News in 2022, Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a Dallas homicide, but was “cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.”

“No charges have been filed against Joseph,” Gehlken reported at the time. “Two men, currently in jail on murder charges, are accused of shooting from a black SUV and killing 20-year-old Cameron Ray. Joseph, a passenger in the vehicle, is expected to travel with the Cowboys to training camp Monday in Oxnard, Calif.”

In a later update, Gehlken relayed that “Dallas police will not pursue charges against Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in his connection to the March 18 homicide in Old East Dallas, a department spokesman confirmed Tuesday.”