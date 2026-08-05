Kenneth Walker III Shares Emotional Promise to Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Amid Family Tragedy

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III shared his support for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as the veteran coach remains away from training camp following a family tragedy.

Walker, who joined Kansas City during free agency, said the team is committed to maintaining Bieniemy’s demanding coaching standards until he is able to return. Bieniemy has been away from the Chiefs since late July after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was injured in a shooting at the family’s Virginia home.

Kenneth Walker III Sends Message to Eric Bieniemy

Walker said the Chiefs remain focused on preparing for the season while looking forward to Bieniemy’s eventual return.

“Prayers to his family. We’ll hold it down. When he gets back, we’re ready to have that intensity and that energy. You can’t take a play off because he is going to say something to you about it,” Walker told reporters.

Walker signed with Kansas City in free agency and was expected to begin working closely with Bieniemy during training camp. Instead, those plans have been delayed while the offensive coordinator focuses on his family.

Walker joins the Chiefs after a productive 2025 season in which he rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns; he also had 31 catches for 282 receiving yards and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Chiefs Coaches Confirm Bieniemy Has Started Reconnecting With Team

Chiefs pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier provided an update on Bieniemy’s status while speaking with reporters on August 4.

According to Bleymaier, Bieniemy has gradually resumed communication with the coaching staff while continuing to prioritize his family.

“It was great to hear from him just from a personal standpoint,” Bleymaier told reporters. “You were just so devastated for him.”

Bleymaier has assumed many of Bieniemy’s day-to-day responsibilities during training camp.

He said the offensive coordinator has recently increased his football-related communication with the staff.

“He has been reaching out more and more lately for the football stuff and that’s brought a sense of normalcy to our team, hearing from him and his thoughts on football,” Bleymaier said.

Bieniemy participated in the first two days of rookie training camp before leaving Kansas City after learning about the shooting involving his wife.

Eric Bieniemy Remains Focused on Family During Recovery

According to law enforcement authorities, Mia Bieniemy was shot multiple times at the family’s Ashburn, Virginia, home on July 26.

She underwent surgery after suffering gunshot wounds to her left forearm and left shoulder and survived her injuries.

Authorities arrested the couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, who faces felony charges including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

During a court appearance, Elijah Bieniemy’s public defender said he “appears to suffer from significant mental health issues,” while noting there is no formal diagnosis. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Eric Bieniemy has remained with his family since leaving the Chiefs. In addition to supporting his wife during her recovery, he is serving as the primary caregiver for the couple’s son, Eric Bieniemy III, who has cerebral palsy.

The Chiefs have not announced a timetable for Bieniemy’s return to the team.