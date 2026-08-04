Chiefs Share Emotional Eric Bieniemy Update After Son Is Charged in Wife’s Shooting

Eric Bieniemy has started reconnecting with the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues supporting his wife, Mia Bieniemy, during her recovery after she was injured in a shooting that resulted in felony charges against the couple’s son.

The Chiefs offensive coordinator has been away from the team since leaving training camp after learning Mia had been shot at the family’s home in Virginia on July 26.

Chiefs Coach Joe Bleymaier Shares Encouraging Update on Eric Bieniemy

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Speaking with reporters on August 4, Chiefs pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier said Bieniemy has gradually resumed communication with the coaching staff while continuing to focus on his family.

“It was great to hear from him just from a personal standpoint,” Bleymaier told reporters. “You were just so devastated for him.”

Bleymaier has assumed many of Bieniemy’s day-to-day responsibilities while the offensive coordinator remains away from the team.

He said Bieniemy has increasingly reached out to discuss football operations.

“He has been reaching out more and more lately for the football stuff and that’s brought a sense of normalcy to our team, hearing from him and his thoughts on football,” Bleymaier said.

Bieniemy had been on the practice field for the first two days of rookie training camp before leaving Kansas City after learning of the shooting involving his wife.

The 56-year-old coach returned to the Chiefs this offseason after previous coaching stops with the Washington Commanders, UCLA and the Chicago Bears.

Before leaving Kansas City following the 2022 season, Bieniemy spent a decade with the organization, helping the Chiefs reach three Super Bowls and win two championships.

Mia Bieniemy Continues Recovering After Shooting

Authorities said Mia Bieniemy, 57, suffered gunshot wounds to her left shoulder and left forearm after being shot with a .22-caliber firearm, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an encouraging medical update during training camp last week, saying she had been released from the intensive care unit.

“She’s doing great. She’s doing better and great from where she was, out of the ICU unit and making progress,” Reid said, according to NBC News.

“So, we’re happy about that. EB is still with her and that part’s important that that stays in place.”

Earlier in camp, Reid also expressed the organization’s support for the Bieniemy family.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said through the Chiefs. “Mia is stable, which is a plus.”

He continued, “We all love EB and you hate seeing those things happen. Real life. You take care of that. She’s a saint, one of God’s good blessings. But things happen.”

Chiefs Players Continue Supporting Eric Bieniemy During His Absence

Chiefs players have also publicly spoken in support of Bieniemy while he remains away from football.

Running back Kenneth Walker III said the coaching staff is focused on maintaining Bieniemy’s energy until he is ready to return.

“We’ll hold it down and when EB gets back, we’ll be ready to have that intensity and energy. That’s what I love most about him,” Walker told reporters.

“You can’t take a play off, because he’s going to say something to you about it.”

Meanwhile, the legal case involving Bieniemy’s son continues.

Elijah Bieniemy, 27, was arrested and charged with three felony counts: use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and discharging a firearm within a building, according to Loudoun County court records.

He is awaiting a mental health competency evaluation. A preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for August 31, has been rescheduled for September 9.