Chiefs Get Head-Turning Info on RB Kenneth Walker III After Chargers Win

The Kansas City Chiefs have a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but newly arrived running back Kenneth Walker III is making a strong case as the team’s newest MVP through his first five games with the franchise.

Down both wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton at Arrowhead Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18, Mahomes came up short of a truly stellar day. Walker, on the other hand, was elite again. He posted 128 yards and two TDs on 19 rushing attempts, adding two receptions for 11 yards.

Adam Schefter of ESPN did some tabulating following Kansas City’s 22-6 victory over the Chargers, which moved the Chiefs to 5-0 on the year. As it turns out, Walker’s first five performances combine to be the most prolific of any professional RB upon his entrance to a new organization.

“Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III has 665 rushing yards this season, the most in NFL history in a player’s first five games with a team,” Schefter posted to Instagram.

Kenneth Walker III’s Current Workload Brings Questions, Risks to Chiefs’ Offensive Sustainability

Walker was the Super Bowl MVP last postseason with the Seattle Seahawks, but as good as his playoff run was, the level at which the running back has produced in Kansas City to this point is well beyond even the loftiest of external expectations entering the year.

In 2025, Walker finished his fourth and final campaign in Seattle with 1,027 rushing yards and five TDs on 221 carries, which tied a career high of 4.6 yards per haul. He added 31 receptions for 282 yards.

That season was the first of Walker’s career in which he did not miss a game, as injury issues have presented themselves as problems multiple times before for the 26 year old. He missed two contests in each of his first two seasons before sitting out six games in 2024.

Walker’s career highs include 228 carries and 255 total touches, both of which he achieved as a rookie. At the current pace, if he plays all 17 games, Walker will amass 360 carries and 401 total touches for the season.

And whether or not that is a sustainable pace for the RB, who just inked a three-year deal in Kansas City for $43 million total, is a reasonable question.

Patrick Mahomes Also Made NFL History During Chiefs’ Win Against Chargers in Week 6

Mahomes also made history on Sunday, tying Tom Brady as the youngest QB to ever reach 100 victories.

The quarterback spoke about the achievement on the field after the game.

“I mean, it’s awesome. Because, I mean, he’s the GOAT, man,” Mahomes said in an interview with CBS Sports’ Melanie Collins. “He’s the one that has kinda shown us how to do it in winning the Super Bowls and winning every single week. So it’s always an honor if you’re mentioned in his name. But it seems like every time I win a game, I’m tying him, so I’m gonna keep winning.”

The Chiefs travel to Seattle next week for a Sunday Night Football contest in primetime against the reigning champion Seahawks.