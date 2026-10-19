Patrick Mahomes Shares Positive Update on Knee After Week 6 Win

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated in the 2026 season, having beaten the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to go 5-0.

The Chiefs are the only unbeaten team in the AFC, alongside the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings make up the only teams to have not been bested yet in the NFL.

Perhaps the even more impressive note to the Chiefs’ win-streak is the fact that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a serious knee injury back in December that saw him tear his ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Patrick Mahomes Speaks on Knee Health After Chargers Win

Mahomes was ready to start the year after making a quicker-than-expected recovery, and five games in has looked his best self in the regular season in almost half a decade.

Speaking to the media after the win against the Chargers, the former two-time MVP shared how his knee was feeling as he continues to get closer to 100%.

“After the bye week, I felt better physically… There’s still some burst I don’t have… But that’s something we’ll continue to work on.” Mahomes said after the game, via Charles Goldman.

Patrick Mahomes ‘Better’ Despite Not Having Full Burst

Even though the 31-year old has been practicing since training camp and has yet to miss a game this season, his words make it clear that being on the field does not inherently imply a full bill of health in the National Football League.

The exact timeline for Mahomes getting his burst back to what it was prior to the injury is unknown. And for players sustaining serious knee injuries after the age of 30, there is no guarantee he’ll ever be quite as fast as he was before.

But him feeling improved and is certainly a positive for the team, and whilst Mahomes is an agile QB, him having game-breaking speed has never been major part of his game.