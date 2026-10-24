Blood Clot Survivor Kenneth Walker III Sends Emotional Message to Jalen Hurts Amid Health Scare

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III knows firsthand what Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is going through after dealing with blood clots in his lungs as a high school athlete.

Walker nearly lost his football career before it started after doctors discovered blood clots in both lungs. Now, with Hurts facing a similar health situation, the Chiefs running back offered words of encouragement during his Friday, October 23, press conference.

“Yeah, honestly, just stay positive,” Walker said when asked what advice he would give Hurts. “You know, obviously, I guess you know about what happened in high school, like with the blood clots and everything. But, and he went on a flight and everything. Yeah, that’s crazy.”

Walker continued, “Yeah, honestly, just stay positive and, you know, do all the things necessary that he needs to do to get his body back right. But yeah, I’ll be praying for him because that’s not something, you know, we should take lightly.”

Kenneth Walker III Nearly Lost His Football Career After Blood Clots in Both Lungs

#Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker, who dealt with a pulmonary embolism with blood clots in both lungs in high school, was asked about Jalen Hurts today: "He went on the flight, huh? And everything? Yeah, that's crazy. Just stay positive." https://t.co/EVLWujvG3b pic.twitter.com/AMnyuZdhyu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2026

Walker developed blood clots in both lungs while playing football in high school. The condition, known as a pulmonary embolism, required hospitalization and threatened his future in the sport.

According to the National Blood Clot Alliance, Walker initially experienced chest pain during spring football practices. His symptoms worsened, eventually leaving him struggling to breathe.

“I woke up and I couldn’t breathe for real,” Walker recalled in a previous interview with the Seattle Seahawks’ official website. “I was struggling to breathe.”

Doctors later told Walker that continuing to play football could have had fatal consequences if he had taken a hit in the wrong place.

He also learned he might never play football again.

Walker spent several nights in the hospital receiving treatment. His recovery included daily injections, which he eventually learned to administer himself.

After months of recovery, Walker received clearance to return to football and continued pursuing his NFL dreams.

The experience also changed his perspective on life.

“Don’t take anything for granted because it all can get thrown away at any time,” Walker said.

Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Diagnosis Raises Questions About London Flight

This is the publicly known Jalen Hurts timeline: • The team says he was cleated in the calf vs. the Rams in Week 4 but didn't ask for treatment until a few days later, practicing in full in between. • After the #Eagles flew to London, an ultrasound found a superficial blood… https://t.co/UDHQfCbily pic.twitter.com/K22ZkM58CW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2026

Hurts’ health situation has also raised questions about the Eagles’ handling of his diagnosis, particularly after the quarterback traveled internationally.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic in London discovered a superficial blood clot on October 10, ahead of Philadelphia’s Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurts was cleared to play the next day and completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards in the Eagles’ 19-17 loss.

Hurts then flew back to Philadelphia with the team and returned to full practice that Wednesday.

However, a follow-up ultrasound showed the clot moving. The Eagles ruled Hurts out for Week 6 and placed him on injured reserve.

On October 19, the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that the quarterback had developed deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs.

Hurts is receiving blood thinners and is expected to fully recover, though he will likely miss the rest of the season.

The NFL Players Association has requested an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hurts’ diagnosis and international travel.

While Walker offered support for Hurts, the Chiefs running back is preparing for a significant matchup against his former team.

Kansas City enters Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 5-0 record, while Seattle sits at 3-3.