NFL Made Quick Final Decision on Eagles’ Handling of Jalen Hurts Injury

Over the past few days, calls have grown to punish the Philadelphia Eagles after the Jalen Hurts situation.

The team reported last week that Hurts had a blood clot stemming from a calf injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. He went from being ruled out for one game to now being out for the season after the blood clot had moved up into his lungs. Hurts will be on blood thinners but is expected to fully recover.

Many people have wondered whether letting Hurts travel to London for Week 5 was the right move. Stories have come out about him being in the hospital the night before the Jacksonville Jaguars game. Now the question is whether the team handled it right and whether the league will punish them.

NFL Makes Decision on Philadelphia Eagles-Jalen Hurts Injury Situation

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that the NFL has already decided whether to punish the Eagles. Philly appears to not be in trouble for the incident.

“The NFL has concluded that the process surrounding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being cleared to play in Week 5 with a superficial blood clot “was handled appropriately,” a league source tells The Athletic. The source, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, says the NFL will not issue any punishment to the Eagles for its handling of the medical process, or for Hurts not being given an injury designation ahead of the game.”

This season, Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s also run for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Eagles Avoid Punishment for Jalen Hurts Injury Situation

The Eagles are in the clear with how they handled the Jalen Hurts situation. That means the team can move forward with Tanner McKee as the starter for the rest of the season. Still, the media and fans will have questions about the incident.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Eagles and Hurts are on the same page and there may be less to the story than everyone thinks. That appears to be good news for the Eagles for now.

Moving forward, the team is focused on fixing their 2-4 season and picking up a win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Both teams have the same record, and with the game being on Monday night, they have an extra day to prepare.

The Eagles are trying to salvage something from the season and get back on track. While a win won’t fix everything, it will at least give them the confidence and momentum they need to work through 2026.