Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker Eats His Words After Making Bet With Rookie Emmett Johnson

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was confident he wouldn’t have to pay up on a friendly wager with rookie teammate Emmett Johnson. Nebraska made sure that prediction didn’t age well.

Johnson’s Nebraska Cornhuskers faced Walker’s Michigan State Spartans over the weekend, giving the two Chiefs running backs a chance to put their college loyalty on the line.

They agreed that if Nebraska won, Walker would have to wear a Nebraska hoodie. A Michigan State victory would have put Johnson in a Spartans hoodie.

Before the game, Walker didn’t sound particularly concerned about wearing Nebraska colors.

“Yeah, he told me he wants me to wear the Nebraska hoodie if we lose, but I don’t feel like we’re gonna lose,” Walker told reporters.

Nebraska responded with a convincing 31-13 victory, giving Johnson both bragging rights and a chance to make sure everyone knew his veteran teammate had lost.

Emmett Johnson Makes Kenneth Walker Pay Up After Chiefs Teammates’ Bet

Johnson wasted little time celebrating Nebraska’s victory.

The rookie took to social media after the game to reveal the outcome of the bet, putting Walker’s loss on display for Chiefs fans.

The friendly trash talk offered another glimpse into the relationship developing between Kansas City’s new-look running backs.

Walker joined the Chiefs on a three-year contract during the offseason after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson entered the league months later when Kansas City selected him in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite the difference in experience, Walker has made it clear he views Johnson as more than competition for carries.

“Yeah, honestly, that’s what we talked about the other day,” Walker told reporters. “Like, how we gonna feed off each other. Always, we love to see each other shine – him, Brashard [Smith], everybody in the running back room. Whenever I come out, he goes in. I always want him to do good, and he’s gonna continue to do good. Just gonna get better; the sky’s the limit for him.”

Andy Reid Praises Walker After Big Chiefs Performance

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The lost bet comes as Walker is establishing himself as a key part of Kansas City’s offense.

Walker finished the Chiefs’ Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also caught two passes, including one for a touchdown.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Walker’s contribution despite Kansas City running fewer offensive plays than usual.

“Yeah, I thought we handled the pass game pretty good. We didn’t have a ton of plays, so we were in the 40s on that, and normally you’re up a little higher in the 60, 70 area,” Reid told reporters. “But I thought the way it balanced out, K9 was still able to have a productive day in the run game and pass game. But it opened up some things in the pass game that we were able to take advantage of with some bigger plays.”

Walker has also continued producing explosive runs. He has recorded 109 carries of at least 10 yards since entering the NFL in 2022, including 10 through the first three games of 2026.

Kenneth Walker Moves Into Offensive Player of the Year Conversation

Walker’s early production has also put him among the leading candidates for NFL Offensive Player of the Year through three weeks.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at +330, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba at +550. Walker had the third-shortest odds at +650, ahead of Bijan Robinson at +1200 and Ja’Marr Chase at +1500.

Walker, Johnson, and the Chiefs take on the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4.