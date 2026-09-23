Chiefs’ Andy Reid Shares 4-Word Message for Caitlin Clark After Receiving Special Gift

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received a special delivery from longtime Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark, and he used the opportunity to send a message back to the Indiana Fever star.

The Chiefs shared a video of Reid holding a pair of Clark’s new Nike Caitlin 1 signature shoes, featuring a red-and-gold design inspired by the team Clark has supported since childhood.

Sitting in his office surrounded by Chiefs memorabilia, the 68-year-old coach held both shoes up to the camera before addressing Clark directly.

“I appreciate you, girl,” Reid said. “All the ladies of the WNBA, you guys are unbelievable, man. Keep cranking. Love watching you.”

The Chiefs highlighted the connection on social media, writing alongside the video, “Big Red was the first to receive @CaitlinClark22’s new Chiefs inspired shoes 🔥.”

Andy Reid Gets an Early Look at Caitlin Clark’s Chiefs-Inspired Nike Shoes

Reid received the shoes before the Nike Caitlin 1 officially hits stores on Oct. 1.

Clark has already given fans several previews of her first signature basketball shoe, including more than a dozen colorways. Ahead of the Chiefs’ Sept. 20 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Clark shared a look at the Chiefs-inspired version on her Instagram Story.

The Fever social media team has referred to the design as the “Sea of Red” colorway.

The shoe features a red-and-gold gradient across the upper, along with Clark’s signature “CC” logo and three Nike Swooshes in Metallic Silver. Her No. 22 appears in gold on the laces, while a gold outsole completes the design.

Clark has regularly shared early looks at unreleased versions of her signature shoe as she prepares for the official launch.

The Chiefs colorway also has a personal connection for the Fever guard.

Caitlin Clark’s Chiefs Fandom Goes Back to Her Childhood

Although Clark now plays professionally in Indianapolis, her connection to Kansas City started long before her WNBA career.

Clark grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan and has continued supporting the team while becoming one of the WNBA’s most recognizable players.

Her Chiefs fandom has also brought her together with members of the Kelce family.

Clark previously attended a Chiefs game with Taylor Swift and later appeared on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where she discussed her love for the Chiefs, basketball and sneakers.

The connection continued when Donna Kelce attended the Fever’s home finale at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother met with Clark before the game, and the Fever shared the moment on X.

“Mama Kelce in the house tonight,” the team wrote.