Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker Makes Feelings Clear Ahead of Emotional Return to Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is preparing to face his former team for the first time since leaving the Seattle Seahawks, but he isn’t focused on getting revenge.

Walker will return to Seattle in Week 7 after signing with the Chiefs in the offseason. The running back helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX and earned MVP honors before leaving the team in free agency.

Despite his success with the Chiefs, Walker said he’s focused on correcting mistakes rather than making a statement against Seattle.

“I’m just focused on critiquing the mistakes we made,” Walker said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. “Once we get to that point, we’ll see.”

Walker has rushed for 665 yards and six touchdowns on 106 carries through his first five games with Kansas City. His production leads the NFL through six weeks and has helped establish him as a major part of the Chiefs’ offense.

Seahawks Fans Send Kenneth Walker a Message After His Big Performance

Walker received an unexpected message from a Seattle fan during Kansas City’s 22-6 Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the running back scored on a 33-yard touchdown run, the CBS broadcast showed a Seahawks fan holding a sign that read, “COME BACK HOME K9!! PLZ!!!”

Walker didn’t see the sign during the game, but several family members and friends sent him screenshots afterward.

“That was crazy,” Walker told ESPN. “I’ve never seen something like that before.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also reacted when he saw the picture.

“That’s hilarious,” Mahomes said. “He’s a game changer.”

The fan’s message came as Seattle continued to struggle with offensive inconsistency after Walker’s departure.

The Seahawks entered Week 7 at 3-3, and Walker had already established himself as one of the league’s leading rushers.

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Walker’s Return to Seattle

Mahomes acknowledged that Sunday’s matchup could be meaningful for Walker, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks.

“I know it’s going to be a special moment for him to get back to the place where you kind of built your career, and won a Super Bowl,” Mahomes said Wednesday.

“Those fans were the people around him for all that. A lot of those people were teammates he grew up with as well in the NFL. It will be a special moment for him.”

However, Mahomes emphasized that Kansas City still has a game to win.

“But at the end of the day, we have to win a football game,” he added.

Walker returns less than a year after helping Seattle win a championship, making this his first chance to face several former teammates.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Praises Walker After Historic Start

Walker joined Kansas City in March on a three-year, $43.05 million contract that includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed.

The agreement gave him the opportunity to become the Chiefs’ full-time starting running back after four seasons with Seattle.

He quickly took advantage of that opportunity, averaging more than six yards per carry through his first five games.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Walker following his performance against the Chargers.

“He’s a stud,” Reid said Sunday.

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”