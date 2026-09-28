Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker on Pace to Shatter NFL Record

The Kansas City Chiefs knew they were getting a big upgrade at the running back position when they signed Kenneth Walker III during the offseason, but he has somehow been even better than advertised.

In his first three games of the 2026 season, Walker has accumulated 360 rushing on 65 carries, 82 receiving yards on 11 receptions, and four total touchdowns. As great as that is, those numbers may not even be the most impressive part of his game.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III on Pace to Shatter Single-Season Missed Tackles Record

Walker has run with an incredible combination of speed and power this season. Per Pro Football Focus, that has led to him forcing a whopping 35 missed tackles — the most in the NFL.

Walker is on pace to rack up 198 missed tackles on the season, which would blow the current record out of the water. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is the current all-time missed tackles leader, posting 90 back in 2022.

If Walker maintains his current pace, he will pass Jacobs in Week 9 with an entire half of a season still to go. Even if Walker slows down a bit, it seems likely he will still capture the record. His current career high in missed tackles is 60, which he accomplished last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker Doesn’t Plan on Slowing Down

The only thing standing between Walker and the missed tackles record is him staying healthy. The Chiefs aren’t likely to reduce his workload much, and Walker stated last week that he is more than capable of keeping it going.

“Definitely,” Walker said about maintaining his current pace of touches. “Whenever my number is called, I’m going to try my best to make plays and keep it going throughout the season.”

Walker was also asked if he’s tired after all the touches he’s had during the first two weeks of the season.

“Nah,” Walker responded. “Usually after the game, a couple days after you’re a little sore. But, when you do rehab and go to treatment, and get the flow back throughout the week, you get back to normal.”

Walker will look to keep his momentum going against an improved Las Vegas Raiders team in Week 4, then he and the rest of the Chiefs roster will get a break on their Week 5 bye.