Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker shuts down speculation about his workload

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is off to a hot start in 2026.

Before Thursday night’s start of Week 3, Walker led the NFL in rushing yards with 290. He has recorded 369 total yards, as well as two touchdowns. All of that has come off of 56 total touches, leading some to wonder if Walker can maintain that type of workload throughout the season.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Plans to Maintain His Current Pace

Walker spoke to the media following the Chiefs’ practice on Friday ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. When asked if he believes he can continue on his current pace, Walker made no bones about it.

“Definitely,” Walker said. “Whenever my number is called, I’m going to try my best to make plays and keep it going throughout the season.”

Walker was also asked if he’s tired after all the touches he’s had during the first two weeks.

“Nah,” Walker responded. “Usually after the game, a couple days after you’re a little sore. But, when you do rehab and go to treatment, and get the flow back throughout the week, you get back to normal.”

Steam picked up this past week over rookie backup Emmett Johnson cutting into Walker’s carries a bit moving forward. While Johnson has impressed and could get a few more opportunities, Walker should remain the lead back by a significant margin.

Kenneth Walker, Emmett Johnson Forging Close Bond

Walker and Johnson appear poised to be a dynamic pairing for years to come. Walker went on to express how impressed he’s been with how hard Johnson has worked for his opportunity.

“Since he got here, he’s been working in the playbook, on the field, asking questions,” Walker said. “Every time he gets his shot he makes the best of it. He goes out there and shines. I’m proud of him and he’s going to continue to do great throughout the season and help us get to where we want to go.”

Walker also said that watching each other have success motivates them even more.

“We’re going to feed off each other,” Walker continued. “We love to see each other shine. Him, Brashard (Smith), everybody in the running back room. Whenever I come out, he (Johnson) goes in, and I always want him to do good, and he’s going to continue to do good. He’s just going to get better. The sky’s the limit for him.”