Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Gets Major MVP Endorsement From NFL Legend

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is receiving support from an NFL legend who believes the former Seattle Seahawks star deserves serious consideration for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt questioned why Walker hasn’t received more attention in the MVP race after another standout performance in Kansas City’s 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18.

Walker rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, helping the Chiefs improve to 5-0.

During a segment on “NFL on CBS,” Watt argued that the running back’s impact on Kansas City’s offense should make him a legitimate MVP candidate.

“I am trying to figure out. We are here in Las Vegas. I have seen the odds on the MVP race. Where is Kenneth Walker’s name?” Watt asked.

“The guy has made an unbelievable change to that offense. And you also look at the offense that he left in Seattle and how they’re struggling, and what he’s done to Kansas City now.”

Walker’s latest performance added to a historic start in his first season with the Chiefs.

J.J. Watt Explains Why Kenneth Walker III Deserves MVP Consideration

Watt pointed to more than Walker’s rushing totals when explaining his value to Kansas City’s offense.

The former defensive star said Walker has changed how opposing defenses must approach the Chiefs, creating opportunities for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the passing game.

“The play-action game has opened up,” Watt continued. “Everything is opened up for them because of the way he runs the ball, and he’s not just taking what’s given to him.”

Watt also highlighted Walker’s ability to break tackles and produce additional yards after contact.

“That man breaks tackles at a rate that nobody else in this league is. A phenomenal player, he completely changed that offense.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Walker forced seven missed tackles against Los Angeles, bringing his league-leading total to 52 through five games.

He also gained 53 rushing yards and scored twice on six carries against stacked defensive boxes, which feature at least eight defenders near the line of scrimmage.

Walker’s production earned him a 94.9 RB Impact Score from Pro Football Network, placing him first among NFL running backs.

Running backs have historically faced a difficult path to winning the award. Adrian Peterson was the last player at the position to earn NFL MVP honors, winning in 2012 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Chiefs Running Back Sets NFL Record After Another Two-Touchdown Game

Walker has rushed for 665 yards through his first five games with Kansas City, establishing an NFL record for the most rushing yards by a player in his first five appearances with a new team.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter highlighted the achievement in an Instagram post following Sunday’s victory.

“Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III has 665 rushing yards this season, the most in NFL history in a player’s first five games with a team,” Schefter wrote.

The running back has also become the first NFL player since Calvin Johnson in 2011 to score multiple touchdowns in four of his team’s first five games.

Walker opened the scoring against the Chargers with a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He did so as Kansas City played without wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton.

The Chiefs leaned heavily on the run, with Walker helping the offense control the game throughout the win.

His individual rushing total also surpassed Seattle’s entire team rushing output through six games. The Seahawks have recorded 643 rushing yards while posting a 3-3 record.

Walker will face his former team when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.