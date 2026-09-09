Chiefs’ $43 Million Weapon Gets Major Prediction After Patrick Mahomes’ Blunt Message

The Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest offensive addition is already being tipped to make an immediate impact as Patrick Mahomes returns to the field.

The Athletic named running back Kenneth Walker III among 10 veteran additions who could become major “needle-movers” for their new teams during the 2026 NFL season.

Walker joined Kansas City in March on a three-year, $43 million contract that included $28.7 million guaranteed. His arrival gives the Chiefs an explosive option in the backfield as Mahomes returns from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in 2025.

Kenneth Walker Could Give Chiefs Explosive Element They’ve Been Missing

Kansas City recorded only 27 runs of at least 12 yards on designed rushing attempts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to TruMedia data cited by The Athletic. That ranked last in the NFL over the two-year span.

Walker produced 28 such runs for the Seattle Seahawks last season, including the playoffs, by himself.

Kansas City did not significantly overhaul its pass-catching group, making Walker the newcomer with an opportunity to bring a different dimension to an offense that struggled at times before Mahomes’ injury.

Walker arrives with an impressive recent résumé. The 25-year-old helped Seattle win the Super Bowl and earned Super Bowl MVP honors after rushing for 135 yards in a 29-13 victory. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Walker also broke nine tackles in the game.

Mahomes had already identified Walker as the newcomer he was most excited to see in Kansas City’s offense.

“No. 9,” Mahomes said from training camp when asked what intrigued him most about the unit.

Mahomes believes Walker’s ability to turn a broken play into something much bigger could make an immediate difference.

“Make a play out of nothing to a 20-yard gain,” Mahomes said. “That’s going to be the biggest impact I think we’ll have.”

Travis Kelce Delivers Strong Message on Chiefs’ New Running Back

Travis Kelce offered an equally enthusiastic assessment when he spoke to reporters from training camp about his first impression of Walker.

“Woooo!” Kelce initially responded.

“Ken Walker is going to be a hell of a ballplayer for us, if you didn’t know that already,” Kelce added. “He’s got every trait you can possibly want at the running back position.”

The Chiefs have also praised what Walker has brought away from the field.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy highlighted Walker’s approach during the offseason.

“He’s a hard worker, does not take anything for granted. He’s what you want,” Bieniemy told The Athletic in June. “You love his approach in the building. He’s very professional in the classroom, and he hates being wrong.”

Mahomes similarly described Walker as “a great dude” while discussing his first impressions in May.

“You can tell he truly cares about football; he cares about his teammates,” Mahomes said. “If he’s not in the play, he’s helping the guys on the sideline, and he’s trying to learn and ask me questions.”