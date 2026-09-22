Chiefs Have Found Offensive Contributor in Unlikeliest of Places

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is one of the most creative offensive minds in NFL history.

From his play designs, to play calling, to personnel usage, Reid’s offenses have always been innovative. Sometimes it has been to his detriment, but more often than not it has worked out well. Reid has already dug into his bag of tricks in 2026, which includes utilizing a defensive player of offense.

Defensive Tackle Khyiris Tonga Has Also Been the Kansas City Chiefs’ Top Fullback

Fullback is a dying position in the NFL, but Reid has always been a proponent of them. He has coached up some good ones during his tenure with the Chiefs, including Anthony Sherman and Michael Burton. However, this season he has gone outside the box and used Khyiris Tonga, who is one of his two starting defensive tackles, at fullback.

In Week 1 Tonga played four snaps at fullback, helping clear the way for new star running back Kenneth Walker III on the ground. Tonga played another four snaps at fullback in Week 2, and even received a carry. He gained three yards on a fourth-and-1 situation, which shows Reid has a lot of trust in him.

Khyiris Tonga Was a Sneaky Good Offseason Signing for Chiefs

Kansas City signed Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract during the offseason. He is a five-year NFL veteran who has bounced around with several different teams. He spent the 2025 season with the New England Patriots, where he recorded 24 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, and two passes defended in 14 games played.

Tonga also ranked 38th out of 134 qualifying defensive lineman with a 67.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. His specialty is as a run stuffer, but he can make an impact as a pass rusher as well. Rookie Peter Woods may eventually top him on the depth chart, but Tonga will still be a valuable member of the defensive line rotation while providing a veteran presence.

On top of that, Reid always has Tonga in his back pocket as a fullback. The Chiefs signed Ben VanSumeren less than a month ago, but he has only received three snaps on offense so far. They will likely take it slow with him while he acclimates himself to the playbook, while also contributing on special teams.