Chiefs Have ‘4-Phase’ Secret Weapon Ready to be Unleashed

The Kansas City Chiefs have always valued players who can contribute in multiple different areas.

The more flexible a player can be, the more Kansas City’s creative coaching staff will use them. That is especially true for bottom of the roster guys. The Chiefs believe they have found one of those players, who they just signed during roster cuts a few weeks ago.

FB Ben VanSumeren to Be a 4-Phase Weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs

Fullback Ben VanSumeren signed with Kansas City on September 1st after he was waived by the Buffalo Bills. While speaking to the media on Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub stated that VanSumeren will be a versatile four-phase weapon for the Chiefs this season.

“The good thing about him is he’s like a linebacker,” Toub said of VanSumeren. “He has a linebacker history and a fullback body. He’s a fast guy, he runs in the 4.4’s. He’s a big guy, so he can really help on special teams. That’s why we elevated him last week, and that’s why he is now on the 53 (man roster). He’s going to be a four-phase guy for us going forward. Andy’s (Reid) is excited about having a fullback again too. All those things are helpful for our football team.”

Ben VanSumeren Could Elevate Chiefs’ Rushing Attack Even More

Kansas City’s revamped running game was impressive during its Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. VanSumeren played just three offensive snaps in that game, which is understandable since he hasn’t been with the team very long.

He should get more involved with the offense over time. Having a strong, athletic fullback leading the way for star running back Kenneth Walker III is a scary though for opposing defenses. VanSumeren played 22 snaps on special teams in Week 1, and could should quickly become a core player for the unit.

“He was a special teams guy before at both places,” Toub continued. “A lot of that stuff is interchangeable. He just needs to learn our terminology. We’ll catch him up really quick with a lot of reps.”

VanSumeren spent the first three years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. His time there was riddled with injuries, leading to his eventual release in 2025. After a strong training camp and preseason this summer, many were surprised the Bills let him go. If VanSumeren develops the way the coaching staff hopes, the Chiefs may have gotten a steal.