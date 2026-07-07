Who Is Kumar Ferguson? Travis Kelce’s Childhood Friend Linked to Wedding Invite Leak

Kumar Ferguson has been one of Travis Kelce’s closest friends for years, but his name is getting new attention following the leak of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s private wedding invitation.

Ferguson, who is Kelce’s longtime personal chef, is the brother of Ashish Ferguson, the guest who shared Taylor Swift and Kelce’s forest-themed invitation on Instagram. The post has since been removed, but not before the personalized invitation spread online.

“You’re invited. July 3rd, 2026 Manhattan. Love, Taylor & Travis,” the invitation read.

The bottom of the invitation added, “One night only. Early evening. Black tie.”

Each invitation was reportedly watermarked with the guest’s name and featured the couple’s double “T” monogram. The text appeared over a painting of a forest and stream beneath an orange sky, matching the garden-inspired theme of the couple’s Madison Square Garden celebration.

While Ashish’s post put the Ferguson family in the spotlight, Kumar has been part of Kelce’s inner circle since long before the tight end became one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Kumar Ferguson and Travis Kelce Have Been Friends Since Childhood

Ferguson and Kelce grew up together in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and their friendship dates back decades.

Long before Ferguson became a professional chef, he was already cooking for his friends.

“Growing up, I would cook for all the bros after we’d be hanging out all day,” he told Kansas City Magazine. “That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us. We have definitely carried that tradition with us.”

Ferguson learned to cook while helping his mother prepare dinner as a child. He eventually began cooking for neighbors and friends, including Kelce.

Their friendship later turned into a professional partnership in 2016. At the time, Ferguson had been working as a truck driver for six years when Kelce called him with an offer.

“[Kelce’s] like, ‘Hey, man, I want to take my diet seriously,’” Ferguson recalled to Startland News. “‘You want to come out to KC and help me out with that? Whatever you want to do, I’ll help you, and we just kind of support each other.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Four days later, Ferguson flew to Kansas City and began cooking for his longtime friend.

Travis Kelce Credits His Personal Chef With Keeping Him in Shape

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Ferguson, who also goes by KuEatsFresh, describes himself as a private food consultant based in Kansas City, Missouri, on his LinkedIn profile.

His job goes far beyond simply preparing meals. Ferguson has said he focuses on giving Kelce the right combination of “fuel, comfort, hydration and nutrition” throughout the NFL season.

The meals can range from oatmeal and fruit to seafood Alfredo and filets.

“It’s fun, but I do take it seriously,” Ferguson told Startland News. “Just knowing that I can have some type of impact on his health. I try to just bring my best to that to make sure he’s equipped on the field and fueled up.”

Kelce has also publicly credited his longtime friend with helping him maintain his performance.

“Shout out to KuEatsFresh, my man [private chef] Kumar Ferguson,” he told Yahoo! Sports in February 2023. “Whatever he’s feeding me is keeping me young.”

After initially cooking exclusively for Kelce, Ferguson expanded his work to include other Kansas City Chiefs players.

Kumar Ferguson Expanded His Business Beyond One NFL Star

Ferguson’s work with professional athletes eventually inspired him to create a business designed to connect players with private chefs.

“It’s just a safe space for professional athletes and professional chefs to do business,” he told Startland News. “[The athletes] call and we do a consultation and see what their needs are, where they’re located, and then I find and source the best chefs that are near them.”

His work has also kept him close to Kelce as his friend’s life has changed. Ferguson has been spotted around Swift at NFL games since she began dating the Chiefs tight end.