Photo of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Invitation Turns Heads

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, said “I do” in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

During the ceremony, officiated by Adam Sandler, Swift and Kelce provided guests with embroidered handkerchiefs with their intertwined “T &T” initials and a lyric for the pop star’s “Black Space” song, “So it’s gonna be forever…”

“It looked like a forest,” an insider told People of the decor, which included fern trees and white-covered seats. “‘Their vows were about 20 minutes each,’ and Swift and Kelce read them from gold books,” the outlet reported.

During the reception, Paul McCartney performed “I Want to Hold Your Hand” while Stevie Nicks also took the stage. While details from the wedding of the century continue to slowly leak, the first official look at the couple’s wedding invitation appeared to emerge on social media.

One of Travis Kelce’s Lifelong Friends Posted & Then Deleted a Photo of the Wedding Invitation

TMZ previously reported that Swift and Kelce had each invitation “individually watermarked with the guest’s first and last name repeated throughout the invite, a security measure designed to identify someone who leaks it online.”

On July 6, one of Kelce’s lifelong friends, Ashish Ferguson, posted what appeared to be the first look at the famous couple’s save-the-dates for their wedding. Ferguson is the brother of Kumar Ferguson, the Chiefs star’s private chef. However, Ferguson deleted the photo from his Instagram carousel after the image went viral.

The invite read, “YOU’RE INVITED. JULY 3. MANHATTAN. Love, Taylor & Travis. One night only. Early evening. Black tie.” Ferguson’s first and last name could be seen reprinted and watermarked in the sunset over a lake with trees.

Fans Think Taylor Swift Hand-Painted Their Wedding Invitation

The design in the background was a watercolor painting, which many fans guessed Swift might’ve drawn herself. As the image circled around social media, one fan commented on Instagram, “i bet she painted this herself 🥹.” Another fan tweeted, “If I’m told she hand-painted and screen printed every last one….I would not be shocked, actually.”

One of Swift’s best friends, Selena Gomez, who attended the singer’s star-studded nuptials in New York City, previously revealed that the 14-time Grammy winner once hand-painted her a present for her 30th birthday.

“She painted a beautiful lake,” Gomez said on her husband Benny Blanco’s “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast. “It was at night, and the moon was there. In the stars, she painted our exact star signs.” Gomez noted that Swift handstitched a message on the canvas that read, “Here’s to the next 30 years.”

“She did it on an actual cloth,” Gomez gushed. “She sewed every letter.”