Chiefs Sign 17-Touchdown WR in Surprise Move on First Day of Practice

The Kansas City Chiefs continued to fine tune their roster on the first practice of training camp. The Chiefs announced they signed former Slippery Rock wide receiver Kyle Sheets, which turned some heads.

With a slew of players starting training camp on the active/PUP list, Derrick Nnadi, Charles Omenihu, Joe Thuney, and Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs could’ve signed a veteran replacement with their final roster spot.

Instead, Kansas City found a young prospect who can possibly become a new weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Sheets, a Division II All-American wide receiver, caught 76 passes for 1,186 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder initially signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in April. However, the Saints waived the rookie after mandatory minicamp.

Chiefs have signed rookie free agent WR Kyle Sheets of Slippery Rock. He’s wearing No. 29. That gives the Chiefs a full 91 on the roster. pic.twitter.com/zl9uxF20E4 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 17, 2024

Shawn Lutz, Slipper Rock’s head coach, applauded the move to sign his former player. “I am thrilled for Kyle to get this chance to learn from a coach like Andy Reid and be part of a championship organization like the Kansas City Chiefs,” Lutz said, per Rock Athletics. “He earned the opportunity, and we can’t wait to follow his progress in the coming weeks.”

During his four years at Slipper Rock, Sheets recorded a total of 2,440 receiving yards, which ranks No. 4 all-time in the university’s history. His 29 career touchdown passes rank No. 3 all-time.

Chiefs News: Kyle Sheets Faces an Uphill Battle to Making the Final Roster

While it’s impressive to go from an undrafted free agent to signing with back-to-back Super Bowl champs, Sheets does not have an easy path to making the final roster — or even the practice squad.

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote, “Right now, Sheets is nothing more than the 91st man on the roster. He can prove to be more than that during training camp, but he has a long road ahead of him. (Chiefs general manager) Brett Veach continues to churn the bottom of the roster at the wide receiver position in hopes of raising the floor for that group, which is what he should be doing after the 2023 NFL season.”

Even with the pending suspension of Rashee Rice, who faces eight felony charges from a March 30 multi-vehicle car crash, there’s tough competition for Sheets.

The Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown this offseason and traded up to land Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft — both of whom are roster locks. The Chiefs wide receivers’ room currently includes Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Montrell Washington and Nikko Remigio.

Kansas City Filled the Open Roster Spot Left by Ex-Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs

The Chiefs had an open roster spot after they cut defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs last month. Buggs’ abrupt release followed a string of legal issues.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news on June 24.”Buggs’ bond was revoked after his most recent arrest and he’s currently in jail as multiple legal cases play out,” Pelissero tweeted. “Bigger issues to worry about than football, and Kansas City is moving on.”

Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office arrest records show Buggs was arrested June 16 and charged with second-degree domestic violence/burglary. In district court documents, the Alabama alum was released on a $5,000 bond, according to The Athletic’s Lukas Weese.

Buggs previously turned himself into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on May 30 after two misdemeanor warrants were filed against him for animal cruelty.

While Buggs did not suit up for a Chiefs game last season, as remained on the practice squad, the veteran received a 2024 Super Bowl ring.