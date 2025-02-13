Kylie Kelce Dishes on Taylor Swift to Podcaster Alex Cooper

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce opened up on a podcast about Taylor Swift, describing the first time they met and revealing what they’ve bonded over.

Kylie Kelce made the comments on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with Alex Cooper. The caption on the February 12 podcast reads, “Kylie discusses why she initially kept her relationship with Jason a secret, what it’s really like being a Kelce, double dating with Taylor and Travis, and why she hates the word WAG. She also discusses her pregnancy, misconceptions about her family, and her loyalty to the Eagles. Enjoy!”

“How did Travis tell you guys he was dating Taylor Swift?” Cooper asked. “I assume your family was getting told this in some capacity at some point.”

“We were not,” Kelce told Cooper. “No, I will say we knew before everyone else knew.”

According to Kelce, “Jason and I found out together, but we knew before they hard-launched with her going to a game.”

Kylie Kelce is married to Jason Kelce, the brother of Travis Kelce, who has dated Swift since 2023.

Kylie Kelce Revealed That She & Jason Kelce Went on a ‘Double Date’ With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘at Home’

“Have you ever gone on a double date with Taylor and Travis?” asked Cooper.

“Technically, yes,” Kelce told the podcaster. “It was at home.”

“Have you had one of her home-cooked meals?” Cooper asked.

“I don’t know that I really ate the meal. I really didn’t eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant,” Kelce said.

“We saw you and Taylor meet officially at the Bills game. Was that the first time you guys met?” Cooper said.

According to USA Today, she was referring to the January 24, 2024, game in Buffalo, New York. Kelce responded, “Yes.”

“People are deeply disturbed by this,” Kelce said to Cooper. “There was all this stuff leading up to it. Why haven’t they met? They’re avoiding each other. I’m not avoiding anyone. I am more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.”

She added that Swift is a busy person, which contributed to them not meeting for some time. “It’s just so silly to me that that was the storyline that’s written,” she added on the podcast.

Kylie Kelce Described How She Bonded With Taylor Swift Over ‘Shore Points’

“What is something surprising you’ve bonded over?” Cooper asked.

“We grew up going to the same shore points,” Kelce answered. “Her family was like Sea Isle, Stone Harbor and that’s like the exact areas that I grew up going to.”

According to USA Today, Kelce and Swift hung out at a party the day before Super Bowl 2025. She also watched the game in a suite with Swift, USA Today reported.

Page Six reported through a source that Travis Kelce’s mom, dad and brother are hoping that Travis Kelce will propose to Swift because they have come to adore her and also get along well with her family.