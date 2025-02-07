Former Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce Addresses Possible Coaching Future

While the popular Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take” is, for all intents and purposes, a comedy podcast, the level of interview subjects that land on the show makes it something more than that.

Since the podcast began in 2016, co-hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger have found themselves sitting across from some of the biggest names in sports.

The duo have a familiar way of asking questions that lends itself to being funny, sure, but it also reveals nuggets about their subjects that would otherwise probably never get unveiled anywhere else.

For example, their interview with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9 — a game featuring his former team against his younger brother’s team — broached the subject of whether Kelce would ever become an NFL coach.

It’s not hard to see Kelce becoming as elite of a coach as he was a player, where he seems like a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer after playing 13 seasons in which he was a 6-time NFL All-Pro, 7-time Pro Bowler and helped lead the Eagles to the lone Super Bowl championship in franchise history following the 2017 season.

“I mean, I would love to (be a coach) and think I would have a lot to offer,” Kelce said on PMT on February 6. “Unfortunately, podcasting has become pretty lucrative.”

Kelces Signed Reported $100M Deal With Amazon

Since becoming the first brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl LVII following the 2022 season, Jason Kelce and younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have seen their fame shoot into the stratosphere in large part due to Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift that began in July 2023.

The brothers now own a media and entertainment empire that includes the “New Heights” podcast, which they co-host and which sold its rights to Amazon’s Wondery for a reported $100 million in August 2024.

“We saw other people doing podcasts and being successful, so we decided to try it,” Jason Kelce said. “And we just so happened to play each other in the Super Bowl that first year we did the podcast.”

More Kelces Move Into Mainstream Midea

Jason Kelce spent his first season of retirement in 2024 as part of one of the most mainstream sports broadcasts in the world as one of the hosts of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown crew. He’s not the only person in his family making inroads into mainstream media.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, now hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the world as well with the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

Kylie Kelce, a 4-time All-Conference field hockey player at Cabrini University, debuted the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast in December 2024 and saw it shoot to the No. 1 spot on the podcast charts for Apple and Spotify, displacing “The Joe Rogan Experience” at the top.

“I have increased visibility, which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility,” Kylie Kelce said on the first episode of NGL. “And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women’s sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up. We can take a positive spin on this.”