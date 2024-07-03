Chiefs Reporter Says ‘Favorite’ Has Emerged in Starting LT Battle

The most important positional battle of Kansas City Chiefs 2024 training camp is undoubtedly the open competition at left tackle. Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick discussed the LT situation during a Q&A with fans on July 2, and the KC media member was very confident about his prediction for the eventual outcome.

“Really the biggest position battle for a true starting spot is left tackle,” Derrick began. Continuing: “I don’t know how much of a battle it’s going to be because I think Kingsley [Suamataia] is going to be going in as the favorite [and] I think he’s going to win the job.”

“You know, Wanya [Morris], there may be some swings, maybe they’ll be some ups and downs, they may very well share the position at the very beginning,” the beat writer added, noting that fans might see the two recent draft picks rotate until the pads come on.

“But I think the Chiefs want Kingsley to win that battle,” Derrick went on. “I think they believe he will win that battle. The signs that we’ve seen with Wanya sprinkling in a little bit at guard I think tells you that they do at least for 2024 see him as being the sixth lineman.”

“It doesn’t mean that Wanya Morris couldn’t be a starting [offensive] tackle down the line — certainly at some point, they’re going to need a new right tackle and maybe that’s Wanya’s job in the future,” he acknowledged. However, Derrick was steadfast in his belief that the rookie second rounder will be protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside come Week 1.

“That is a battle, but I’m just not sure how much of a battle it will be,” the KC reporter concluded.

Can Kingsley Suamataia Overcome Scouting Weaknesses as a Rookie?

If Suamataia does indeed start right out of the gates, he’ll have to learn and develop on the fly.

Ahead of the draft, NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein was concerned about the BYU product’s “sloppy hand placement,” limited experience and his lack of quickness in pass protection.

“[His] average slide quickness forces gate to open prematurely,” the draft analyst stated. Adding that he “lacks sudden hands to find [the] opponent’s frame first.”

Similarly, Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn worried about Suamataia’s “unrefined skill.” Labeling him a “potential impact player” at the NFL level.

“While Suamataia has the foundation in place to play on an island in the NFL, he will drift and overset to create a soft inside shoulder and has an upright playing style that allows quick access into his frame against speed to power,” Thorn wrote on April 26. “He’s also unrefined when it comes to spacing, depth and recognizing stunts, games and late-developing blitzes that creates leakage and penetration.”

Although both Zierlein and Thorn seemed to agree that Suamataia could stand to be more consistent as a run blocker and a pass protector, they both were also impressed by his 6-foot-5 size, physical tools and the youngster’s foundation at just 21 years of age.

Will Lucas Niang Get Opportunity to Win Chiefs’ LT Job?

There were one or two names that Derrick left out when discussing this positional battle. Notably, he did not mention 2020 third rounder Lucas Niang — who’s entering a contract year with KC.

That doesn’t bode well for Niang as he attempts to solidify his place on the roster, let alone reclaim a starting role.

According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs can save approximately $1.11 million by cutting or trading Niang this summer. Will they finally move on from the disappointing 6-foot-6 draft pick that once started nine games in 2021?

Two dark horses in the competition would be 2024 UDFA Ethan Driskell and international pathway player Chukwuebuka Godrick. Although both are more likely to end up on the practice squad this season.

For Godrick, 2024 will be his second consecutive campaign inside the Chiefs organization.