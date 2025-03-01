Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs ‘Much More Comfortable’ Changing Premium Draft Pick’s Position

Chiefs left tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
Will the Kansas City Chiefs switch left tackle prospect Kingsley Suamataia's position in 2025?

A new report on March 1 relayed that the Kansas City Chiefs “are expected to address the team’s offensive line this offseason,” per The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini.

That starts with getting right guard Trey Smith locked up long-term — a plan that began with a non-exclusive franchise tag that was formally announced on February 28 — but the anticipation is that KC could also target a veteran starter at left tackle.

That’s bad news for 2024 second rounder Kingsley Suamataia, who was a total flop at the position as a rookie after winning a training camp battle with Wanya Morris. Per Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick, both Suamataia and Morris could be out of the running at left tackle in 2025.

“I’m crossing off, honestly, Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris [as left tackle candidates] because they’ve had their chance [to start], I think they’ve shown the Chiefs who they are [as players],” Derrick said on his “41 is the Mic” podcast with co-host Nick Jacobs (KSHB 41).

Adding: “The Chiefs, I can tell you, are much more comfortable with the future of Kingsley Suamataia as a guard. And when you consider the possibility that you do [eventually] walk away from Joe Thuney and that huge cap number… makes even more sense for Kingsley Suamataia to possibly move to guard.”

Derrick also noted that Morris is better “equipped” to play right tackle and backup Jawaan Taylor. Or start on that side in a scenario where Taylor switches over to Patrick Mahomes’ blindside — something Derrick admitted he has “no reason to believe” the Chiefs want to do.

He appeared much more confident about the idea of Suamataia moving inside to guard in year two.

Chiefs Experimented With Kingsley Suamataia at Guard Toward End of Rookie Campaign

Suamataia to guard is something Kansas City experimented with last year. Per Pro Football Focus, the premium draft prospect started Week 18 at left guard and logged a few playoff snaps at LG as well.

His grades were much improved as a run blocker on the interior, but the youngster still had his difficulties is pass protection with a pass blocking efficiency rating of 97.8. Even so, there’s reason to believe Suamataia can develop into a much more reliable blocker at guard.

During his lone start at guard, Suamataia allowed one quarterback hit off one QB pressure. He did not allow a sack.

In the three games the rookie started at left tackle, he was charged with at least one sack in two out of the three outings. Week 1 was his best performance, with only one QB hit allowed, but he followed that up by surrendering two sacks and one QB hit in Week 2 and one sack and three QB hits in Week 10.

If Suamataia can find a home at left guard, it would better prepare them to move on from Thuney following the 2025 campaign.

