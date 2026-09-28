Former Chief & 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Out for Season After Scary Neck Injury

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal will undergo season-ending neck surgery after suffering an injury during the Washington Commanders’ 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news, while NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported Monday that Chenal would need surgery.

The fifth-year linebacker suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Northwest Stadium. Chenal appeared to lead with his head while tackling Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson before immediately going to the ground.

Medical personnel quickly came onto the field as Commanders players gathered around their teammate.

Leo Chenal Carted Off as Commanders Fans Chant His Name

The scene prompted a show of support from the crowd at Northwest Stadium, with fans chanting, “Leo! Leo!” as Chenal received medical attention.

Chenal was eventually placed on a cart and taken off the field. He raised his left hand as the cart approached the tunnel.

The Fox broadcast later reported that Chenal had feeling in all of his extremities. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution following the injury.

The news means Chenal’s first season in Washington will end after just three games.

Chenal was starting against Seattle in place of Frankie Luvu, who missed his second straight game because of a groin injury. The Commanders were already dealing with limited depth at inside linebacker after Jordan Magee landed on injured reserve following the season opener with a hamstring injury.

Despite losing Chenal during the game, Washington held on for the 33-31 victory over Seattle.

Leo Chenal Won 2 Super Bowls With Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Chenal joined Washington in March 2026 after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs.

Kansas City selected the Wisconsin linebacker in the third round with the No. 103 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Chenal appeared in 65 regular-season games for the Chiefs and made 44 starts from 2022 through 2025.

He also joined a Chiefs defense that helped Kansas City win back-to-back championships.

Chenal earned two Super Bowl rings while playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII.

His tenure in Kansas City ended during the 2026 offseason when he entered free agency. Chenal signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with Washington, giving him an opportunity to take on a significant role in the Commanders’ defense.