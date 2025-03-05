Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Set To Part Ways With $31 Million “Linchpin” DB In Free Agency – Report

Justin Reid
Justin Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently looking down the barrel of the ever-daunting salary cap heading into next week’s looming free agency, from the unenviable angle of being nearly $16 million over the cap.

Having placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard, Trey Smith, last week, the Chiefs are strapped for cash to spend to both re-sign incumbent starters and make moves in the free agent market from Monday onwards.

And with the Chiefs having to juggle their books around if they are to simply get under the cap, let alone bring back players, it seems like one starting player will not be with the organization come the start of next season.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports on the KC Sports Network‘s “Only Weird Games” podcast that the team will most likely not re-sign safety and defensive “linchpinJustin Reid this offseason.

Speaking with Seth Keysor and Joshua Brisco, Taylor reveals that Reid will most likely hit the open market come Wednesday, and could sign a deal as early as the start of the legal tampering period on Monday.

“Go ahead and salute [say goodbye to] Justin Reid, I don’t think that’s going to change”, Taylor says to Keysor and Brisco, upon running down a list of the potential re-up ability of the major free agent departures.

More to follow…

