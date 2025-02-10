Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Blasted for SBLIX Loss: ‘Worst QB Performance I’ve Ever Seen’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is drawing criticism for his performance during the team’s 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

“Patrick Mahomes should NEVER be compared to Tom Brady again! Twice his Chiefs have been blown off the field in the Super Bowl where the games have become UNWATCHABLE Mahomes is very gifted and a 1st Ballot HOF,” David Shepard of Audacy wrote. “His GOAT conversation is done!”

“I love you @PatrickMahomes, but this is actually the worst QB performance I’ve ever seen,” a Chiefs fan account wrote.

“This is a takedown of epic proportions — so severe that it’s immediately and permanently knocking Kansas City and Mahomes out of the top ‘dynasty’ conversation,” David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard wrote. “[Steve] Montana’s 49ers never got blown out of the building in the Super Bowl. Neither did [Tom] Brady’s teams.”

Chiefs Get Blown Out By Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs’ defense kept the game close in the first half, but a pick-six by Mahomes halfway through the second quarter was one of two turnovers by Mahomes in the second quarter and led to an overall miserable performance for Kansas City’s offense.

Mahomes finished the game having completed 21-of-32 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns, and he had three total turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble). He was also Kansas City’s leading rusher with 25 yards on the ground on four attempts.

The lone standout on offense for the Chiefs was rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who caught all eight of his targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

One of the biggest issues for the Chiefs offense in SBLIX was the offensive line’s inability to protect Mahomes. According to Next Gen Stats, the Eagles did not blitz Mahomes at all yet generated 16 pressures and sacked him six times, which is the most he’s been sacked in a single game in his career. That, paired with a lack of a run game had Kansas City trailing early and Mahomes scrambling constantly.

As for Kansas City’s defense, the unit did what they needed to do to help the Chiefs come out with a win. It held running back Saquon Barkley — the NFL’s leading rusher — to just 57 yards and 2.3 yards per attempt. The Chiefs’ defense allowed Philadelphia to convert on just 3-of-12 third-down attempts as well. But the unit also only sacked QB Jalen Hurts twice and didn’t force any turnovers.

X Users React to Chiefs Losing to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Users on X reacted to the Chiefs losing to the Eagles in SBLIX.

“Great season!! We had too many close wins and they had a ton of blowout wins during the season….they had every phase top notch..our O line and secondary must be reshaped…it happens…still proud of B2B…Eagles not any other team has done that lately…keep you heads up!!” one person wrote.

“The Chiefs have had a great run. Nothing to be embarrassed about because they are an outstanding team and an outstanding franchise,” another person wrote. “Most fans and teams would love to have had back to back SB wins.”