Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has 5-Word Message for Bills’ Josh Allen

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated streak was ended by the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a message for Bills QB Josh Allen.

“We’ll do it again, baby,” Mahomes told Allen on the field postgame, via the CBS broadcast.

The Chiefs’ loss to the Bills in Week 11 was the first loss for Kansas City since Christmas in 2023.

In the loss, Mahomes completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Allen completed 27-of-40 pass attempts for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and also ran for another 55 yards and one touchdown.

With the Bills and Chiefs sitting atop the AFC standings, there’s a chance that they will face off against each other in the playoffs later this season. Mahomes knows that, which is why he said what he said to Allen.

Bills Dominated Possession Against Chiefs

The game-sealing drive for the Bills consisted of 12 plays and took 5:36 off the clock during the fourth quarter. The result of that drive was a touchdown for Buffalo, which gave the Bills a nine-point lead over the Chiefs with 2:17 left in the game. Buffalo held the football for 34 minutes in the game compared to 25 minutes for Kansas City, per ESPN.

The 31-point loss to the Bills was the first time since Super Bowl LVII that the Chiefs have surrendered at least 30 points in a game, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

X Users React to Chiefs’ Loss to Bills

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s loss to Buffalo in Week 11.

“Breaking news: Even champions bleed,” one person wrote. “Chiefs discovered defense is optional today – maybe they left their stop sign at home. Vegas odds just got spicier!”

“I’m not sure what’s more disappointing. Giving up the 31 which clearly shows there are holes in this defense (this is NOT last year’s defense). Or only scoring 21 points vs. that defense,” another person wrote. “This team has a LOT of work to do before they can seriously make another playoff run.”

“Defense was bad today but bills have a bye and we get panthers [next week],” one person wrote. “That is why I said the other day I didn’t really care about this game. We get our 2 game lead back immediately. That was our last hard game and bills have SF and Detroit. Just give Trav (Travis Kelce) Dec 8 off we won’t need him.”

“Hell of a game. Nothing to worry about. The Bills are a great team with a hell of a football player at QB. He showed why he’s an MVP caliber player. See ya in the playoffs, #BillsMafia,” another person wrote.

“Thought refs and KC, right? Kc needed to lose, Andy and Pat needed to lose,” another person wrote. “They need the adversity and feeling beforethe playoffs. We lose to them every year just about. We still have the best record in the league and #1 seed still. This is their yearly Super Bowl, let them have it. We will be ok.”

“Yeah we’re not making Super Bowl. If we can’t beat Buffalo regular season, how we gonna do it in playoffs,” another person wrote. “We were exposed today and as I said before we got a tough schedule to end the season because broncos got Bo Nix. Definitely won’t be #1 in conference.”