Will Mansoor Delane Miss Time? Chiefs Rookie Gets Encouraging Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane authored a signature moment and suffered a troubling injury in the same sequence Monday night.

The rookie’s first career interception was overshadowed within minutes by the shoulder injury that ended his night early, reviving concern about an ailment that limited him for much of training camp.

Delane picked off Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on the third play of Monday night’s game, hauling in his first interception as a pro before he was tackled and landed hard on his right shoulder, according to NBC Sports’ Josh Alper.

He did not return after leaving for the locker room during Denver’s second offensive possession, and Kansas City closed out a 31-10 win without him.

Delane’s Shoulder Injury Details

The injury leaves Kansas City’s coverage plans uncertain for a defense that revamped its cornerback room this offseason. If Delane needs multiple weeks, veteran L’Jarius Sneed, who returned to the Chiefs in June after two seasons in Tennessee, projects as the primary fill-in.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported the Chiefs scheduled an MRI for Tuesday morning, with X-rays coming back negative the previous night. Garafolo added there is hope Delane’s shoulder emerged with only a sprain, given his history with the same area.

Ian Rapoport addressed the injury Tuesday on NFL Network’s NFL Live, noting X-rays and a CT scan both came back negative.

“He made the interception, landed on that shoulder, and actually suffered an injury earlier in the spring and summer on that scapula — landed right on that,” Rapoport reported. “He’s had some tests. X-ray negative — that is a good sign. CT scan negative. Not out of the woods yet, but there’s a lot of positivity that this is a short-term injury,” Rapoport said.

He added in a follow-up post that the belief is Delane should miss minimal time.

This marks the second time in 2026 that Delane’s shoulder has sidelined him. He spent much of spring practice work in a non-contact jersey after hurting the same shoulder blade during organized team activities, and he wasn’t cleared for full contact again until late in training camp.

Mansoor Delane Goes From LSU Star to First-Round Pick

Kansas City traded up from No. 9 to No. 6 overall to select Delane out of LSU in April, moving past New Orleans to land the cornerback a month after sending Trent McDuffie to the Rams and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, according to Pro Football Rumors. The Chiefs viewed Delane as the draft’s top cornerback prospect.

Delane transferred to LSU for a single season in 2025 after three years at Virginia Tech and turned it into a unanimous All-American campaign, finishing with 45 tackles, 2 interceptions and 11 pass breakups while ranking second in the SEC in passes defended, according to LSU’s official athletics site.

The Maryland native, out of Silver Spring, played his high school ball at Archbishop Spalding before landing at Virginia Tech. He finished his college career with 191 tackles, 8 interceptions and 27 pass breakups across 44 games.

Before his shoulder injury flared again Monday, Delane described the mindset he carries into every rep.

“My big thing is, if you’re going to do something wrong, do it at full speed. That’s how I play the game, playing fast,” he said of his NFL debut last month, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

No official questionable or injured reserve designation had been posted for Delane by Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs and Delane will likely provide greater clarity on his outlook as this week’s testing and practice reports unfold.