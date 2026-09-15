Mansoor Delane Injury Update: Chiefs Rookie Exits After First NFL Interception

Mansoor Delane’s first NFL target became his first NFL interception Monday night. A short time later, the Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback was headed toward the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Delane picked off Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on Denver’s opening possession at Arrowhead Stadium, stepping in front of a deep throw intended for Courtland Sutton on third-and-11. The turnover came during Delane’s first defensive series — and, according to the official NFL account, on his first NFL drive — in the Week 1 AFC West opener. Delane intercepted Nix on his first drive.

It did not take Kansas City long to capitalize. Delane returned the ball 5 yards from the Chiefs’ 49-yard line to the Denver 46, setting up Patrick Mahomes’ 15-yard rushing touchdown and an early 7-0 Kansas City lead.

Shortly after the Chiefs defense went back out on the field, the team announced that Delane had sustained a shoulder injury and was questionable to return. He had already exited the field and headed down the stairs toward the locker room after making the interception, turning a dream debut in the NFL into the evening’s immediate concern.

A Roller Coaster Intro to the NFL for Delane

Denver had received the opening kickoff and appeared to be facing an ordinary early third down after Nohl Williams sacked Nix on the first snap and J.K. Dobbins gained 2 yards.

Instead, Nix tried to hit Sutton over the middle from the Denver 34. Delane was there.

The rookie took the interception at the Kansas City 49 and gave Mahomes a short field. The future Hall of Fame quarterback finished the ensuing drive himself, running in from 15 yards out before Harrison Butker added the extra point.

The pick put Delane in the kind of spotlight Kansas City envisioned when it made him the No. 6 overall pick in April. The Chiefs remade their cornerback room after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency, leaving Delane and fellow rookie Williams with immediate, consequential jobs. Kansas City moved up to select Delane sixth.

As of the latest in-game update with 12 minutes to go in the second quarter, the team had not yet ruled Delane out.

Background Behind Delane Pick

Delane arrived in Kansas City after a four-year college career split between Virginia Tech and LSU. The Silver Spring, Maryland, native began at Virginia Tech in 2022, earned freshman All-American recognition, then transferred to LSU for the 2025 season.

At LSU, he became a unanimous All-American, first-team All-SEC selection and Jim Thorpe Award finalist while starting 11 games. His career college totals: 44 games, 40 starts, 191 tackles and eight interceptions.

Delane, 22, also brought a background in wrestling from Archbishop Spalding in Severn, Maryland, where he was a state champion. NFL.com’s pre-draft evaluation praised his press technique, instincts, hip fluidity and ball production, comparing his profile to Quinyon Mitchell. NFL scouts highlighted Delane’s instincts and ball skills.

Those skills showed up immediately against Nix.

Delane dealt with a shoulder-related injury during the spring, missed minicamp and practiced with limitations for stretches of training camp before returning to full contact. Coach Andy Reid maintained that he expected the rookie to be ready for the season. Delane’s shoulder had limited him earlier this year.