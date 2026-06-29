Pair of Chiefs Rookies Get Glowing Reviews From Offseason OTAs

In 2026 the Kansas City Chiefs had the rare gift of making two sections in the first round of the NFL Draft.

There was much speculation that they would trade one of those picks to acquire a proven veteran. However, the Chiefs have valued building through the draft throughout the Andy Reid era, and it’s safe to say that has worked out well. Kansas City took cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 5 overall, and defensive tackle Peter Woods at No. 29.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Impressed During OTAs Despite Being Injured

The NFL Nation staff at ESPN recently gave their reviews for each 2026 first-round draft pick based off how they showed out during offseason OTAs. Unfortunately for Delane, he didn’t get to do much physically as he nursed a shoulder injury. According to Chiefs beat writer Nate Taylor, that didn’t prevent Delane from making an impact.

“Although he missed mandatory minicamp with a shoulder injury, Delane was quite effective during voluntary practices. When training camp begins, Delane is projected to be a starter who will get plenty of one-on-one instruction from longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. ‘We all felt like he was the top corner in this class,’ Spagnuolo said.”

Following mandatory minicamp, Reid stated that he is hopeful Delane will be recovered in time to begin training camp, which kicks off July 29. It will be crucial that he doesn’t miss much time since he will be stepping right into a starting role. Leading up to the draft, Delane was consistently touted as the top cornerback in the 2026 class.

He is smooth and fluid in coverage, and possesses 4.3 40-yard dash speed. He’ll have big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of Trent McDuffie, who is a two-time All-Pro. Throughout his four-year collegiate career at Virginia Tech LSU, Delane recorded eight interceptions, 191 total tackles, 27 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

Chiefs Impressed With Peter Woods’ Athletic Traits

Although it’s just OTAs, Taylor said Woods has already wowed people on his promising high-end athleticism.

“Several veterans were quick to notice Woods’ athleticism and explosiveness in the offseason program, whether on the practice fields or in the weight room. Even though Woods is not a projected starter, he should offer plenty of rotational contributions as an additional interior pass rusher next to Chris Jones.”

Woods played in 35 games during his three-year collegiate career at Clemson. He broke out in 2024, recording three sacks, 28 total tackles (8.5 for loss), and one forced fumble. In 2025 he posted 30 total tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks. Although the numbers are similar, his overall performance was considered for disruptive in 2024, leading to some concern over why he regressed a bit in 2025.

That’s where the Chiefs’ veteran coaching staff comes in handy. As long as Woods still possesses elite athletic traits — which apparently he does — Woods should be able to be coached up and put it all together. He’s in good hands with Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen. Woods will also get to understudy with Chris Jones, who was a very similar prospect to him when he joined Kansas City back in 2016.