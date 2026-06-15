Chiefs 2026 Training Camp Dates Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs completed mandatory minicamp last week.

Now they will get an over one-month long break until they meet for training camp. That will be their last piece of significant time off until next offseason. On Monday the Chiefs revealed their full training camp schedule.

Kansas City Chiefs Reveal Every Date for 2026 Training Camp Schedule

The Chiefs’ first training camp practice will take place on Wednesday, July 29, but will be open only to season ticket holders and not the general public. That is a tradition the team has followed for several years.

Their will be another practice that is available only to season ticket holders on Tuesday, August 11. Other than those two sessions, every other practice will be open to the general public — the first being on Thursday, July 30. Here is every date and time of the Chiefs’ 2026 training camp schedule:

Wednesday, July 29- 9:15 a.m. (season ticket holders only)

Thursday, July 30- 9:15 a.m.

Friday, July 31- 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, August 1- 9:15 a.m.

Monday, August 3- 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 4- 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 5- 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 6- 9:15 a.m.

Friday, August 7- 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, August 8- 9:15 a.m.

Monday, August 10- 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 11- 9:15 a.m. (season ticket holders only)

Wednesday, August 12- 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 13- 9:15 a.m.

Monday, August 17- 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 18- 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 19- 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 20- 8:15 a.m.

The final practice on August 20 begins one hour earlier than all previous practices, and is also Military Appreciation Day. Towards the end of camp, Kansas City plays its first preseason game on Saturday, August 15 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Players will not wear pads during the first few practices of camp, per NFL league-wide rules. Monday, August 3rd’s practice appears to be a good bet to be the Chiefs’ first padded practice, but that has yet to be confirmed.

You can visit this link to the Chiefs’ official website for information on how to obtain tickets, parking, autograph sessions, and promotional events. If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather, it will be closed to the general public.

Top Chiefs Training Camp Position Battles

Perhaps the most wide open positional battle during camp will be for the starting right tackle role. Jaylon Moore could have the advantage being a five-year NFL veteran with 18 career starts under his belt. He filled in admirably at left tackle during a four-game absence from Josh Simmons last season.

However, he has two young, talented players challenging him in Esa Pole and Kahlil Benson. Pole is a second-year player who has top-end athletic traits at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He was impressive during last year’s camp and preseason, and started four games at left tackle during the regular season.

Benson signed with the Chiefs as a UDFA following the draft. He started every game at right tackle for the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025, en route to a National Championship win. Benson has impressed enough during OTAs and minicamp to be in the mix for Kansas City’s starting right tackle role.

How the depth at wide receiver shakes out will also be a major storyline. Young guys such as Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Jeff Caldwell have stood out during offseason work so far. All eyes will be on Rashee Rice after he had offseason knee surgery and served a 30-day jail sentence.

Another position to watch is defensive tackle. Chris Jones obviously has his role locked down, but players such as Peter Woods, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Khyiris Tonga will compete to start opposite of him.