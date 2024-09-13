Hollywood Brown Sends Lengthy Message to Chiefs Kingdom After IR News

The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on the injured reserve on September 13 ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not long after the news, Brown addressed the KC fanbase on social media. His X post read as follows:

Disappointed , frustrated, and Sad was the first wave of emotions once I realized I would need surgery but that only lasted a day or so because Of my Faith in God. 🙏🏿 knowing that this [too] shall pass , no matter the great opportunity I had in front of me. It’s not over and that’s not the path God wanted for me and I’m perfectly fine with that now .

I feel it’s my duty to let everyone know out there no matter if things are going good or not going the way you want it to, never wary from your faith but to lean and trust into God no matter the situation…With that being said let’s enjoy some great football !! Let’s go Chiefs!! See yall Soon ❤️🏈

The message was well-received by Chiefs Kingdom, with over 9,000 likes in just about two and a half hours.

KC Beat Reporter Says Remainder of Chiefs’ 2024 Season Is Now in Doubt for Hollywood Brown

After hearing head coach Andy Reid address the media on Friday, September 13, ESPN’s Adam Teicher reported that “Chiefs wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is scheduled for surgery for a sternoclavicular injury, with coach Andy Reid saying Brown could miss the remainder of the season.”

Now, before everyone jumps to conclusions, Reid did not guarantee any specific recovery timeline for Brown. He also did not say whether or not the star wideout will miss the remainder of the year.

“Everybody’s a little different, and this [injury], there are not a lot of these that we have information on,” the Chiefs HC said. “So, we’ve just got to ride it out and see how long it takes. It’s not going to be weeks — more like months — and so we’ll see where that takes us in this process. But that’s the information we have, and we’re just going to have to hold tight on [if it’s a season-ending injury].”

Reid also expressed confidence in the wide receivers that remain on the 53-man roster.

“We’d love to have [Brown], I think you know that,” Big Red told reporters. “But on the other hand, I think we’ve got some good guys at that spot. We’ve got some depth there and feel good about that.”

We’ll see if the Chiefs promote any of their practice squad receivers to the active roster now that Brown has been transferred to the injured reserve. Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio and Montrell Washington would all be candidates for a promotion should Kansas City choose to call up a seventh wideout.

Chiefs’ VP of Sports Medicine Rick Burkholder Explains Hollywood Brown Setback

Before Reid fielded questions, Chiefs’ vice president for sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder provided some information on Brown’s injury setback.

“[Brown’s injury] was reduced, not surgically reduced but reduced in Jacksonville,” Burkholder said. “And the protocol is that you look at that again in a week to make sure [the bone] is still in place and it was.”

“He was doing great in rehab. He was having no pain,” the athletic trainer continued. “We were discussing return-to-play opportunities, but we had one last check of another image to do at four weeks from the injury — three weeks from the last MRI — and it looked like the bone had moved. So, we consulted with three or four physicians in the country and then sent him out to Vail, [Colorado], to a specialist, and everybody involved felt like it was a little too risky for him to play without having this operated on.”

Burkholder also relayed that Brown’s surgery should “fix” the issue on Monday, September 16. From there, the wideout will have to rehab and work his way back.