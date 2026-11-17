The Kansas City Chiefs worked out offensive lineman Fred Johnson on Tuesday, and now news has broken of another player the team could be looking to bring in at some point in the near future.

Despite having already signed former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad back in late October, the Chiefs are still looking for other alternatives to Harrison Butker, who has only made 12 out of 19 field goals this season, and has also missed one extra point.

On Tuesday, the team worked out former Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater, per Mike Garafolo.

Chiefs Work Out Former Lions, Broncos Kicker Matt Prater

“The Chiefs worked out veteran K Matt Prater today.” Garafolo reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The 42-year old Prater has had a storied career in the NFL to date. After going undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, the former UCF product was signed by and promptly cut by the Detroit Lions before ever playing a game.

Prater landed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he stayed with until October 2014, before returning to the Lions, remaining there until 2020.

Matt Prater Showed He Can Still Play in 2025

A shorter stint in Arizona followed by a good 2025 season with the Bills that saw him miss just two field goals on the year filling in for the injured Tyler Bass surprisingly lead to him being a free agent this offseason and no teams biting.

Much of that was due to his age – 42 – but from last season’s evidence he can still play the position. Indeed his 90% field goal accuracy last year ranked as the second highest of his career in a single year since 2015.

Is it worth throwing Butker’s career into the air over some struggles at this point? Perhaps not?

Is adding a veteran who last season proved he is just as good as he’s been over the past decade a prudent move? Quite possibly.

Especially as this veteran would come with a substantial amount less baggage than Tucker. If he is signed, a practice squad spot would be the only realistic option. But it could nonetheless be a smart one.