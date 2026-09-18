Chiefs’ Josh Simmons News Draws the Ire of Fans Ahead of Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs fans are looking for answers about left tackle Josh Simmons as the team prepares for its Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Simmons is expected to miss the Chiefs’ “Sunday Night Football” home game after missing practice again Friday with a back injury. Safety Chamarri Conner also remained sidelined with a knee injury.

Head coach Andy Reid provided the latest update Friday and indicated neither starter is likely to be available against Indianapolis.

“As far as injuries go, still Chamarri and then Josh,” Reid said. “Most likely, they will be listed as out. Delane practiced today. Chris Jones did a little bit today, too. He’ll be OK there.”

The news was better for defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been dealing with a calf issue, and rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, who has a shoulder injury. Both returned to practice and are expected to play.

But the latest Simmons news immediately drew attention from Chiefs fans.

Chiefs Fans Question What’s Going on With Josh Simmons

When the Chiefs shared their injury report on X, fans quickly filled the replies with questions about Simmons.

“Does Josh Simmons even wants to play football anymore ? Jeez,” one fan wrote.

“So like…what’s the deal with Josh? Is silence really the best approach?” another asked.

A third fan took the frustration further, writing, “please trade or cut simmons this is getting ridiculous.”

Others turned their attention to Kahlil Benson, the undrafted rookie who stepped in for Simmons and impressed during Kansas City’s 31-10 season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos.

“Benson MVP season incoming,” one fan wrote.

Simmons’ status has become a major talking point because the 2025 first-round pick already missed significant time during his rookie season. His current back problem has now kept him out for weeks, although Reid said there has been progress.

“He’s at that two-week mark now, so they’ll go back and reevaluate it,” Reid said. “I know he’s feeling better than what he was. As far as good enough to play, we’ll see.”

Conflicting Josh Simmons Reports Added to Questions This Week

Questions surrounding Simmons grew Thursday when reporters noted his absence during the portion of practice open to the media.

Kansas City Star reporter Pete Sweeney wrote on X, “Just in from the brief Chiefs Thursday media look. I didn’t see Josh Simmons. Chamarri Conner was watching without a helmet. Mansoor Delane and Chris Jones were working.”

The Chiefs_Outsider account then claimed Simmons hadn’t been at Monday’s game or inside the Chiefs’ facility for treatment during the week.

The Athletic’s Jesse Newell quickly clarified at least part of that claim.

“For clarity, Josh Simmons was in the Chiefs locker room yesterday,” Newell wrote. “I saw him there.”

Reid has publicly attributed Simmons’ absence to his back injury and said the offensive lineman is improving. For now, however, Kansas City appears prepared to move forward without him against Indianapolis.

The Chiefs host the Colts on Sunday, September 20, on “Sunday Night Football.”