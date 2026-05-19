Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Takes Free Agent Visit with Top NFC Team

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing everything in their power to rebuild their roster this offseason after they missed out on the playoffs last year. While much of their success will likely depend on when Patrick Mahomes is able to get back on the field (and how he performs once he does), the Chiefs haven’t been letting his uncertain injury status impact their plans for the 2026 campaign.

Kansas City has completely revamped its cornerback room over the past few months, and it appears changes could still be coming at this spot. One of the team’s remaining unsigned free agents, Nazeeh Johnson, appears to be set to find a new home, and he has scheduled a visit with the Chicago Bears as his free agency continues to unfold.

Nazeeh Johnson Takes Free Agent Visit with the Bears

Johnson has spent his first four seasons in the pros with the Chiefs after getting selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While he didn’t have a massive role on the team, Johnson ended up winning the Super Bowl as a rookie with Kansas City. In 2023, though, he didn’t take the field at all, as it seemed his career was at a crossroads.

The ensuing year, Johnson earned a real role in the secondary, as he played in 16 games for K.C. (six of which were starts). Johnson finished the year with 56 tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups, although he struggled to hold his own in coverage deep down the field. Johnson made the move from safety to cornerback in 2025, but he only suited up for two games.

While the Chiefs don’t seem interested in bringing Johnson back to help its new-look cornerback room, teams across the league have been intrigued by his potential. After previously visiting both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, Johnson is now taking a trip to Chicago, which is looking for some more help in its secondary.

“Source: Former Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson is visiting the Bears,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Johnson amassed 66 total tackles and one sack during his time in Kansas City and was a key special teamer as well. He also recently met with NYG and PHI.”

Chiefs Appear Content with Current Cornerback Depth Chart

Kansas City’s cornerback depth chart looks almost unrecognizable from when we saw it last in 2025. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are both now playing for the Los Angeles Rams, which has thrust one of the lone holdovers at this spot, Nohl Williams, into a starting job. Mansoor Delane will obviously be starting right away after getting selected with the No. 6 overall pick, and Kader Kohou is currently penciled in as the starting nickelback after getting signed in free agency.

Johnson could be a depth option worth reuniting with in free agency if there was interest from both sides, but it’s never seemed all that likely that he would return to town this offseason. Regardless of where he ends up, Johnson is drawing quite a bit of interest, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him find a new home at some point in the near future.