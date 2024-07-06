Insider: Chiefs’ Reclamation Project ‘Should’ Get Bigger Workload

The Kansas City Chiefs still have All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, but the team doesn’t have another surefire starter to play alongside the 30-year-old defender. However, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor believes that third-year defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. should get a larger workload in 2024.

“Similar to [Felix] Anudike-Uzomah, Farrell spent most of last season learning the Chiefs’ defensive playbook and principles,” Taylor wrote on July 2. “He appeared in just five games, including the postseason, and recorded two tackles and two pass breakups. Farrell should get more opportunities this season, which should help limit the workload for veterans such as Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel.”

What to Know About Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 325 pounds, Farrell’s time with the Raiders was short-lived; on August 29, Las Vegas traded Farrell to Kansas City in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Trading him away just months after drafting him and in exchange for a draft pick that was less than what they used to select him in the draft shows how the Raiders felt about the former LSU product.

During his first season with the Chiefs, Farrell’s on-field action was limited — he played just three total regular season games and played 20% of the team’s defensive snaps in those games, according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in two of Kansas City’s playoff games — the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl — and recorded 1 batted pass in 21 total snaps, per PFF.

Outside of Farrell, defensive tackles not named Chris Jones who are tenured Chiefs are Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel, and Matt Dickerson. Then there’s Fabien Lovett and Alex Gubner who are undrafted rookies battling for a roster spot this summer.

Nnadi has proven he’s more helpful on run downs. Pennel is 33 years old and can be an effective rotational player but not a full-time starter, and Dickerson fits into a similar role. So, unless Lovett or Gubner develop very fast during training camp, Ferrell could be at or near the front of the line to absorb snaps alongside Jones if he shows improvement this summer.

Chris Jones Celebrated on 30th Birthday

Jones, a five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler during his eight-year NFL career, turned 30 years old on July 3.

Jones took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to all of the birthday wishes he received.

“30yrs of greatness. I appreciate all the wishes and love. Received with grace,” Jones wrote.

Other X users continued to flood Jones’ mentions with birthday wishes.

“All the best for u @StoneColdJones!!!! U deserve everything that u got, that u accomplished! U deserve all the blessings that will come your way! Have a great day, can’t wait for your next smashing season!!!” one user wrote.

“Happy happy Birthday Chris from our family ! May the Lord bless you and keep you always – note the 30 club is amazing a period of understanding and full of wisdom LOOK UP! – have fun Shalom Shalom,” another user wrote.

“Happy birthday to the guy who cries every time they play the national anthem before a game! You’re one of my favorites!” another user wrote.