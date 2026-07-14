New Photos of Taylor Swift’s Massive Wedding Ring Turn Heads

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially husband and wife after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Immediately after their wedding, the couple flew to the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, a favorite escape for the famous couple. Swift was spotted at the members-only resort in January with friends. Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and their respective partners, Jarret Stoll and Steve Cundari, joined Kelce and Swift in Big Sky for a couple’s trip last March.

According to People, Swift and the Chiefs were joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, during the post-wedding getaway earlier this month.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce were later spotted landing at Burbank Airport on July 9 to attend his former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster’s wedding in Southern California.

While paparazzi photos of Swift and Kelce immediately went viral, as it was their first public appearance as husband and wife, new professional shots of the married couple at Schuster-Smith’s wedding drew attention on July 14.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Nearly Stole the Show at Juju Smith-Schuster’s Wedding to Laura Kruk

The wedding of the New York Giants wide receiver and his bride, Laura Kruk, was featured in Vogue. The magazine posted on Instagram, “The wedding took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California, on July 10, 2026. The celebratory weekend began with a Hawaiian beachside welcome party in Laguna Niguel, a nod to the groom’s Samoan roots.

“The next day, the ceremony was set on a lawn overlooking the ocean adorned with white and green florals. The guest list was star-studded, even including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.”



Kruk told Vogue, “No phones were allowed during our wedding celebration, and everyone was so present. Seeing all of our family and friends mingling and making new friends was so fun to see.” As for the ceremony, “The moment I saw her walking toward me, I knew without a doubt that I was marrying the woman I had prayed for,” the NFL star said. “It still feels surreal finally having a ring on my finger—and for once, it’s not a Super Bowl ring.”

Swift and Kelce also had a no-phones policy at their nuptials. The “Opalite” singer, 36, wore a $2,895 Markarian floral gown for Smith-Schuster and Kruk’s big fay while showing off her stunning wedding ring. These photos provided a real close-up of her sparkler.

Kindred Lubeck designed her engagement ring, which Kelce had custom-made before proposing in August 2023.

After the Wedding, Travis Kelce Flew to Florida While Taylor Swift Keeps a Low Profile

After celebrating Smith-Schuster and Kruk’s wedding, Kelce was spotted landing in Palm Beach with the couple’s new dog. Considering Swift is famously a cat lover and has three fur babies, fans couldn’t believe she’s a parent to a fluffy white dog.

As for Swift, if she joined Kelce on her private plane to Florida, she managed to do so without being photographed. Speaking of photos, Swift and Kelce are expected to debut their own official wedding pictures on Instagram.